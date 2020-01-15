ATHENS, Ga. — Hope has surfaced for Tennessee twice in the last 11 days, first with the midseason addition of freshman guard Santiago Vescovi and then redshirt freshman forward Uros Plavsic being granted immediate eligibility Tuesday after being forced to miss the first 15 games of the season.
And yet, little has changed in the past two weeks. The Vols offense is still anemic and their defense falters without warning at times.
Both issues combined to sink Tennessee before halftime in a 80-63 loss to Georgia on Wednesday for its sixth straight defeat inside Stegeman Coliseum dating back to 2011.
“There is not a whole lot I can say about our guys,” said. “I’m just disappointed in about everything that you can be disappointed in. I didn’t think we had a competitive fight or spirit at all, even from the beginning.”
Offense has been a point of contention for the Vols (10-6, 2-2 SEC) for most of the season, and it continued against the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2) as they shot 40% (24 of 60) from the floor, marking the fourth time in five games UT has failed to shoot better than that plateau.
More concerning, however, was the utter lack of defense that led to Tennessee surrendering a season-high in points while allowing Georgia to shoot 47.4% from the floor, which is the second-highest shooting percentage against the Vols this season.
It was a performance that came four days after the Volunteers relied on their defense to overcome a 25.9% shooting effort in a win over South Carolina.
Freshman guard and potential No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards paced the Bulldogs early, scoring 20 of his game-high 26 points in an opening period in which Georgia made 53.1% of its shots.
Tennessee allowed 10 fast break points in the first half, but it felt like most of Georgia’s 47 points before halftime came that easy. The Vols allowed the Bulldogs to get to the rim with ease, giving up layups or kick outs to wide-open shooters. Georgia hit eight of its 13 3-point attempts in the opening period.
“We had too many soft plays, guys going to the basket and instead of moving your feet to make a play, they’d swipe down and pick up ticky-tac fouls,” Barnes said. “We just weren’t alert, and when you make plays like that, you don’t deserve to win.”
Vescovi and Plavsic have been lauded as pieces that can help turn around a season that is losing traction with each passing week, even in those where it wins multiple games as UT did last week.
Part of that can be explained by a series of constantly moving parts that has prevented an inexperienced team from settling in.
“It’s difficult because guys have been trying to learn the system, but we can’t just blame it on that,” freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “It’s a tough system to learn, but Santi (Vescovi) has done a really good job with it, and I’m sure Uros over the next couple of games will start to learn it.”
Senior guard Jordan Bowden represented a silver lining, albeit a small one, in an otherwise lackluster performance with a 10-point second half in which he made four of nine shots. He entered Saturday shooting 23.5% (23-of-98) from the floor over the last eight games.
James added 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Tennessee finally has a solidified roster it can work with after a lengthy appeal process with the NCAA, but that alone won’t solve its many problems. There is plenty to be done before any of that hope can change the reality the Vols reside in.
“We just have to hit the ground running with this group,” James said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year — losing Lamonte (Turner), our lead guy, and guys having to assimilate different roles, but that’s just the way it went.
“It didn’t start the way we wanted it to, but we have a game in two days, and we’d like to fix everything we didn’t do right today.”
