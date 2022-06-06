KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello could not help but think of Kirby Connell as Will Mabrey continued to mow Georgia Tech batters down.
Connell played an integral role in getting the No. 1 Vols to the Knoxville Regional final, settling things down after SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits over 2 2/3 innings against Campbell on Saturday.
The Vols turned to Mabrey after they fell into a four-run hole for the second time in as many days Sunday after SEC Freshman of the Year Drew Beam surrendered four runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks over 3 1/3 innings. The junior left-hander mirrored Connell’s success, preventing the Yellow Jackets from pulling away in the middle innings and forcing a win-or-go-home game Monday.
Tennessee rallied in the ninth with six runs and then held on in the bottom half to advance to the Super Regionals for the second consecutive season with a 9-6 win.
“It was Yogi Berra, déjà vu all over again,” Vitello said. “I don’t know how many voices you all have in your head, but I had a lot. I said, ‘This guy’s doing the exact same thing as Kirby.’ Then I needed to shut up and let it happen. You don’t want to jinx it or whatever. I guess I’m the only one who can hear my thoughts, but that’s the best I can represent it.
“As good as (Connell) was last night and as key as it was in the victory, the same goes for tonight. It was just a different guy who works equally as hard, and I think is as equally as good of a kid who loves the Vols the same as Kirby, if not more, based on him growing up just down the road (in Cookeville).”
Tennessee (56-7) boasts the best pitching staff in the country, posting an ERA (2.38) that is 0.74 points lower than the second-ranked team (Southern Miss, 3.12).
Connell and Mabrey have played a hand in shutting down opposing offense all season while receiving the least fanfare of any of the Vols’ go-to arms, and yet, one of the most dominate seasons in college baseball history may have ended abruptly without them.
Connell described his role as that of a lefty specialist less than a month ago, and for much of the campaign he was just that. Eighteen of his 29 appearances this season have been for three outs or less, and half were for two or less.
“Coming in, we lost a lot of guys from last year’s team, but we also had a lot of guys come back in to their relief (roles),” Connell said. “So basically, (I acknowledged that I had to) find a new role. Worry about the next thing, and when your time comes, you’ve got to take it and run.”
The junior left-hander ran with the opportunity against Campbell, allowing two runs on three hits over four innings to halt the Camels’ early momentum stemming from a four-run third. Tennessee rallied with three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth before putting Campbell away with four runs in the ninth en route to a 12-7 victory.
“It’s that time of year, and you have to be ready for anything,” Vitello said. “If I am going to hand the ball off to a guy when it’s hitting the fan, you might as well go to the guy with the mustache because he takes good care of us. … You’re going to feel good about the effort he gives you. He’d been out there before when it didn’t go great, but there are really no regrets from any side when he’s out there.”
Mabrey played a more pivotal role throughout the regular season but appeared less down the stretch after a five-appearance span from April 24 to May 10 in which he allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks over five innings.
Mabrey credited those struggles to some variation in a cutter he added to his repertoire before the season, and he has seemingly fixed the issue in the postseason. He allowed one run on four hits in three appearances that spanned 3 2/3 innings during the SEC Tournament and tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings against Georgia Tech in the regional final.
“It was just minor adjustments on my pitch that I’ve been relying on most of the season,” Mabrey said. “Sometimes I get too far deep in the hand with the ball, so I kind of get out in front of it and it doesn’t move the same. It’s kind of the same speed as my heater, so I’ve just been working on getting that back where it’s supposed to be and moving the right way.”
Tennessee will face Notre Dame in a best-of-three Super Regional this weekend inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The easiest path back to the College World Series will be receiving three quality starts from whatever trio of pitchers it elects to throw. However, if all does not go according to plan, Connell and Mabrey proved that the Vols can make the most out of a bad situation.
“There is a little something to this group where if there is something that goes wrong, they kind of rally around each other,” Vitello said. “I’m fortunate to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.