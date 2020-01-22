KNOXVILLE — To Geno Auriemma, the Tennessee-Connecticut rivalry has long lost its relevancy in women's basketball.
The UConn coach said times have change. Pat Summitt is gone, as are the days in which Tennessee and Connecticut were the sole powerhouses in the sport.
“We turned that spigot off, let’s turn it back on — it won’t be the same,” Auriemma said. “What’s a bigger game this year — us and Oregon or us and Tennessee? Us and Tennessee for nostalgia, us and Oregon for the real stuff.”
The Tennessee-Connecticut series ended when Summitt called it off after the 2007 season. Now, it’s back. While it may not be the same as it was, tension between the programs seems to linger as a relic from that era.
No. 23 Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) and No. 3 UConn (16-1, 7-0 AAC) will meet for the first time in 13 years at 7 p.m. today (Thursday, Jan. 23) in Hartford, Connecticut. The Huskies lead the all-time series 13-9, including 4-0 in national championship games.
“There was an intensity about the game,” said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper, who played against UConn as a Lady Vol in the '90s. “There was a lot of high-quality basketball being played. Even people who didn’t have a dog in the fight were interested.”
The Tennessee-Connecticut rivalry dates back to 1995 when the programs met for the first time.
Summitt’s Lady Vols squad was in a league of its own until that point. They dominated the field, entering that season having won three of the last eight national titles.
“They were here,” Auriemma said, raising a level hand, “and everyone took turns snapping at their heels, but nobody knocked them off their pedestal.”
That is, until UConn rose to prominence under the leadership of Auriemma.
The Huskies won that first showdown against the Lady Vols, 77-66, causing what Auriemma called “a big stir.” UConn went on to defeat Tennessee less than three months later in the NCAA championship.
In a period when there weren’t any big rivalries in women’s basketball, Tennessee and Connecticut filled a massive void. Both Summitt and Auriemma have been inducted into the Hall of Fame for their crucial roles in growing the sport.
Summitt died in 2016 at age 64 of Alzheimer’s disease.
“They won a bunch, we won a bunch, and it became a clash of the Titans,” Auriemma said. “Everything was perfectly aligned. All you needed was two great teams every year battling to see who was going to be the best.”
Auriemma shrugged.
“I don’t think that’s there anymore,” he said, “and I don’t think it will ever come back.”
While Auriemma doesn’t seem to endorse all the hype surrounding the game, he has certainly helped stoke it. Earlier this season, Auriemma fired off shots at Tennessee after former Lady Vols point guard, Evina Westbrook, transferred to UConn and had her waiver denied by the NCAA.
“A kid’s in an environment that’s not necessarily healthy,” Auriemma said back in November. “An environment that — if you knew what the environment was, which I can’t say — you would not want your kid in. And the athletic director knows it, but he’s not going to support her leaving.”
It remains unclear to what Auriemma was referring, but it certainly has added to the drama of Thursday night.
Harper, on the other hand, has steered clear of fueling the conflict. The first-year coach at Tennessee inherited the two-year series with UConn, which former coach Holly Warlick agreed to revive to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.
Proceeds from both games will go to it as well as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Harper said she has never discussed Auriemma’s comments regarding Tennessee with her players, although she’s sure the Lady Vols are “very well aware” of them.
“We will do everything we can to separate all the things that go into this game and really try to strip it down and focus,” Harper said. “If they have anything that fuels their fire, great. That’s fine.
“We just want to make sure they execute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.