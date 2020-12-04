Lenoir City’s Cody Cross was 0-of-5 from 3-point range when David Ross drove to the basket and found him open in the corner.
Cross’ sixth triple attempt broke his slump and Heritage’s back, giving Lenoir City a 52-49 comeback win over the Mountaineers.
Heritage (0-3) jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter. The Mountaineers were patient finding their shots and capitalized, hitting two-of-three triples in the opening frame. Lenoir City (4-0) used a strong second quarter, including a transition and-one from Scorey Correa that cut Heritage’s lead to three points by intermission.
The Mountaineers came out rolling to open the third quarter, going on an 11-0 run behind Grant Campbell’s seven points. With Heritage leading by 13 entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers picked up the defensive intensity, shifting into full court man-to-man defense.
Lenoir City turned Nate Marsh over on the quarter’s first possession and the Panthers wouldn’t look back, going on a 17-2 run to take their first lead since the game’s first minutes.
“We had a turnover that led to some more bad things,” Marsh said. “We got our attitudes down and once we got our attitudes down it’s hard to pick it back up. Once Parker (Rothery) got us going again we started to get alive, but we just couldn’t pull it back together.”
Heritage did a good job taking care of the ball against Lenoir City’s defensive pressure, but the Mountaineers could never get in any semblance of a rhythm, failing to make a basket in the final quarter.
“Just with the momentum swing of them cutting our lead down we have to be more composed, including myself, when it comes to ball handling and taking care of the ball” Marsh said of the offensive struggles. “We had a little bit too many turnovers, too many bad shots, all of us as a group.”
Campbell went to the free throw line to shoot the bonus with 1:58 left, needing to hit both to tie the game. Instead, Campbell missed the front end.
Both teams traded free throws to keep Lenoir City ahead 49-47. Lenoir City’s David Ross went to the free throw line with 35 seconds left and missed the front end of the bonus giving Heritage a chance to win or tie.
Rothery drew a foul on the floor and knocked down both free throws to tie the game with 19 seconds left before Lenoir City would take a timeout.
Heritage played full court defense out of the timeout and was scrambling as Lenoir City crossed into the front court. Ross drew a double team at the top of the key and beat the defenders to the left, drawing Cross’ man in, finding the open shooter. Cross didn’t disappoint, drilling the three to complete the Panthers’ 13-point fourth quarter comeback.
“We were scrambling,” Marsh said. “I don’t even know if that dude had hit a three all game. We were focusing on 15 (Ross) and 1 (Burger). You have to make sacrifices and it just so happened that he hit that shot. Good shot on him, I’m not bashing him, you just have to make sacrifices.”
Heritage’s full court press especially gave the Lady Panthers (2-3) issues as the Lady Mountaineers turned Lenoir City over 17 times. Heritage dominated the second half, outscoring Lenoir City 34-16.
Patty’s hot shooting helped Heritage distance themselves as the senior guard hit four triples, two coming on back-to-back fourth quarter possessions that effectively closed the door on the Lady Panthers’ comeback hopes.
The Lady Mountaineers also dominated the glass, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.