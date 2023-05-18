Leo Santos chose the right time to turn his game on.
After a stellar performance in Alcoa’s Region 1-A semifinal win over Chuckey-Doak, the sophomore turned in an even better showing Thursday during the region championship match against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Santos tallied a hat trick by netting three goals as the Tornadoes won 5-1 over the Highlanders, clinching the region title and home-field advantage for Saturday’s substate game.
“If you look at the performance of Leo, he’s starting to come into his own,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “And you can see it. Had three assists last game and a goal. Tonight, he has a hat trick and could have had four (goals). He’s starting to come around, and we’re building around him some.”
“We all just worked together well,” Santos added. “It all just connected. It was fun for all of us, I think.”
After the two teams held a scoreless tie for most of the first half, Santos kicked off a late scoring run, tapping in a goal off an assist by Jacob Knight. Just over a minute later, the Tornadoes (12-9-2) went up by two goals when a header by Knight bumped off a Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-8) defender and into the net.
For his second goal, Santos booted in a free kick with just over six minutes remaining in the half, but the Highlanders responded with their first goal almost a minute afterward.
The disparities truly began showing up in the second half. Santos snuck in a grounder with 12 minutes, 48 seconds left to play, pushing Alcoa’s lead to 4-1 as the Tornadoes kept the Highlanders off the board throughout the half.
“We were still hungry in the second half,” Byrd said. “They eventually ran out of players. They were subbing pretty heavily and just running at us, and we were just knocking it around.”
Luis Tolentino put the finishing touches on the win with a goal in the final seconds.
Byrd believed his team came out flat in the early stages, but stayed the course to ultimately dominate Gatlinburg-Pittman. Besides Santos, much of the credit also goes to the Tornadoes’ defensive effort in pitching a second-half shutout, as well as the play and leadership of junior Bacon Lauderback.
“Our defense stepped in,” Byrd said. “Bacon Lauderback played a very good directional game, meaning he’s the captain out there, keeping things tight. Think we had some adversity with some of our bench kids coming off, but at the same time, other bench members came off and had a pretty good time.”
Lauderback himself felt that Alcoa didn’t take Gatlinburg-Pittman seriously enough to start the two teams’ third matchup this season. Once the Tornadoes’ mentality changed, though, so too did the results on the field.
“I felt like this match, especially, we might have underestimated them at first because the past two games, we beat them,” Lauderback said. “In the district final, it was a harder game, but we still won, we came back. In this game, in the very beginning, we started slow and we let them attack us. I would say in the last 15-20 minutes or so, we turned on. We started passing, we started playing out game.
“If we play our game, I feel like we can beat any team in our region.”
Alcoa earns the chance to host a substate match on Saturday, something Byrd is supremely proud of, knowing how tough it can be to play such matches on the road against quality opponents. With another trip to the state tournament in their sights, he doesn’t expect the Tornadoes to slow down now.
“Hats off to these boys. Just a tremendous group of kids,” Byrd said. “Hats off to the parents for this regional championship. The community, we’re here, we’re strong. There’s a lot of people out here, and we just want to thank our fans.
“We’ve had a great run, and we’re not done. We’re nowhere near done. I’m excited to beat that (substate) team in a couple days, get on that bus and head up to Murfreesboro.”
