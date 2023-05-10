MAYNARDVILLE — Lily Marsh had a point to prove.
The junior pitcher rebounded from a rough first inning Wednesday in Alcoa’s District 2-2A winner’s bracket semifinal game against Union County, bouncing back to finish with 18 strikeouts in the Lady Tornadoes’ 9-3 win.
Marsh wanted to win for her team, of course, but she also wanted to make sure everyone in attendance knew the truth: although she wasn’t with Alcoa (32-7) when it won state last season, she’s more than capable of making an appearance this year.
“It feels great, honestly, me not going to state a year ago but proving my point, showing that I’m good enough to go,” Marsh told The Daily Times. “And just showing up for my team.”
After playing softball her freshman season, Marsh didn’t play as a sophomore. She’s rejoined the Lady Tornadoes this year as they’ve looked to repeat as state champions, and they were are glad she has as the pitcher produced a sensational outing despite early trouble.
Marsh allowed three runs in the top of the first inning, the first two on a double and the third on a single, but every out she acquired during the side was a strikeout, foreshadowing the kind of day she would have.
She didn’t allow any runs from that point on, holding the line as her teammates kept producing runs to eventually take the lead and keep it. Alcoa scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings, then blew the game open with a five-run fifth, all while Marsh stayed composed in the circle.
Marsh made particular use of her curveball, throwing it to get ahead in the count. She earned her 16th, 17th and 18th strikeouts during the top of the seventh, the final chance at-bat for Union County.
“I was really trying to get the win for my team,” Marsh said. “I knew this was a big game, winning to go to the district championship. Even after the three hits, I just told myself, ‘You’ve just got to keep going. You’ve got to get back out there and keep going.’”
Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey could have opted to remove Marsh from the game during her early struggles. Instead, she watched as her pitcher stayed put together and kept mowing down hitters.
“(Marsh) has a lot of movement on her ball,” Fekete Bailey said. “She wasn’t getting the pitches called that she normally gets called at the beginning of the game, and I thought she did a great job of not panicking and staying the course, working her pitches and making small adjustments.
“I don’t think at any time we ever felt panicked. ... We just stayed the course and we knew we were going to get some runs for her. Kudos to our hitters for making adjustments at the plate as well.”
Kara Pitts led Alcoa with three RBIs, the first of which came during the fourth inning when she doubled to bring home Hannah Adams. Her next two took place during the Lady Tornadoes’ five-run fifth, as she singled on a liner to left, scoring Sam Robinson and Adams.
Adrianna King followed Pitts with two RBIs; they were the first runs for Alcoa in the game, with King batting in Pitts and Halle Bailey on a single to center, trimming the deficit to 3-2 to end the third inning before the Lady Tornadoes ultimately took the lead in the fourth.
For an Alcoa team looking to repeat its glory from last year, its victory over Union County was another lesson in a course in how to handle adversity against premium talent that Fekete Bailey has taught her team all season.
“Union County is a really good team,” Fekete Bailey said. “They were a really good team last year and they’re a good team this year. Our schedule has been incredibly tough this year. I would argue it’s one of the toughest schedules in the state of Tennessee from 1A all the way up to 4A ... Our kids have been in those pressure situations, so they’re used to them now.”
Alcoa advances to the tournament championship at 5 p.m. today, when it will again play Union County on the Lady Patriots’ own field. Wednesday’s win also guaranteed the Lady Tornadoes a region tournament berth.
“It’s survive and advance at this point in the season,” Fekete Bailey said. “We’re excited to get to play another day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.