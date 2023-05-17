Lily Marsh had reason not to panic.
The Alcoa junior pitcher could have let worry consume her as her team kept failing to produce runs Wednesday in the Region 1-2A championship game at Dawn Marsh Field. Despite Marsh mostly shutting down the opposing offense, Union County eventually took a one-run lead while Alcoa struggled to even notch its first hit.
Marsh had history on her side, though. It was the fifth time the Lady Tornadoes and Lady Patriots had met this season, and she recalled her memories of the prior matchups.
“We had played close games with (Union County) before, and we’ve always come back in like the fourth or fifth innings,” Marsh told The Daily Times. “So I knew if I just pitched like I can and get the outs, then my team would come through for me.”
Alcoa did come through for Marsh, ultimately tallying a three-run spot in the fifth inning en route to a 3-1 win and claiming both the region title and home-field advantage for sectionals.
“(Union County) is a really good team,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “They were a really good team last year, too. I’m just proud of our kids for finding a way to win today. We didn’t always execute when we needed to execute today, but when you don’t play your best and you still come out with a dub, it’s a good day.”
Marsh did well at staving off trouble early. Union County (18-14) opened the game with two straight hits, but Marsh forced three consecutive strikeouts to end the side. After a double to start the second inning, she earned three straight outs again to halt the threat.
Union County’s only run came on an error during the third inning, giving the Lady Patriots a 1-0 lead.
While the defense for Alcoa (35-7) was strong, its offense struggled. The Lady Tornadoes reached base multiple times early, but failed to tally a hit.
Finally, in the bottom of the fifth, Halle Bailey gave Alcoa its first hit in a major way, batting in Hannah Adams on a single to tie the game. Later, with the bases loaded, Olivia Emert drew a walk and Dylan Jablonski was hit by a pitch to give the Lady Tornadoes a 3-1 advantage heading into the sixth.
“I have confidence in every player that goes up there,” Fekete Bailey said. “(Halle Bailey) just had a great opportunity with her teammates being on base to be the one that came up and got that hit for her team, but all of our kids have played in so many pressure situations this year that it could be any of them.”
With her prediction having come to fruition, Marsh kept her control from there. She set the Lady Patriots down 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth, and in the top of the seventh, after allowing a two-out single, shut the door with a swinging strikeout, sealing the Lady Tornadoes’ region title victory.
Marsh was put in a tough situation by having to throw against a team that had already seen her twice, and Union County made adjustments to make it an even more challenging outing. None of that did anything to hamper her effectiveness, though.
She finished with just the one run and six hits allowed and struck out nine batters.
“Lily’s thrown against them twice. Gabby (Burkhart) has thrown against them one-and-a-half times,” Fekete Bailey said. “Gabby threw against them in the district (championship), so just throwing the one they hadn’t seen the most recently. I just thought that she hit her spots well and continued to work. I think they’ve made really good adjustments since the last time that we saw them.
“You could tell that they prepared well, but just kudos to (Marsh) for having guts and sticking it out.”
Alcoa will host Meigs County at 6 p.m. Friday in a sectional bout, with one last win needed for the Lady Tornadoes’ to book their return trip to the state tournament.
“It’s definitely one step closer to state, and that’s what our goal as a team is,” Marsh said.
“It’s huge,” Fekete Bailey added. “That’s one of our goals at the beginning of the season. We want to win the district, we want to win the district championship in the tournament, and then we want to win regionals and we want to win sectionals and be able to go back to the state tournament and compete for a state championship.
“I think our community supports our kids really well, so I’m excited to get to play in ‘the City’ on Friday.”
