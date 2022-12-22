Liv Gravatt knew she had to be the voice of the Maryville volleyball team as the season progressed and the matches grew in importance.
The Lady Rebels were flush with both talent and leadership in each of Gravatt’s first two seasons with the program, but after the graduations of Grace Akard, Kylie Hopkins, Maggie Sanderson and Delaney White following the 2021 season, there was a void in the latter department.
New faces Chennille McClellan, Madyson Bethea, Miley Presnell, Charlotte Calliais and Sadie Roach had the potential to fill those roles on the court. Gravatt stepped up and reminded them of it as often as possible.
“As we got further and further into the season and playing in bigger tournaments, I felt like I had to become more of a leader because some of the younger girls had not been to that level before,” Gravatt told The Daily Times. “They wanted to make sure they played their best for the team, and I had to make sure that they knew that they were doing great and providing exactly what we needed to win. That was the biggest role I had this year.”
Gravatt maintained her status as one of the best setters in the state this season, registering a career-high 1,157 assists over 126 sets (9.2 per set), but her emergence as the leader Maryville needed was just as important to the Lady Rebels’ third consecutive Class AAA state tournament run.
She also added 93 kills on a .385 hitting percentage, 99 aces and 220 digs to be named The Daily Times’ Volleyball Player of the Year for the second time in three years.
“Obviously, we lost a lot from last year,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “We had a couple other seniors this year, but she was on the court more and really stepped up and took these young kids (under her wing). She led this team, and we competed for a state championship again. I’m just proud of how she’s grown as a player.”
Gravatt’s impact could be seen throughout Maryville’s rotation.
Junior outside hitters Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey each had All State-worthy seasons with 516 and 470 kills, respectively, while logging kill percentages over 42%. McClellan and Bethea, both of whom are sophomores, showed noticeable improvement in the middle as the season progressed, and the Lady Rebels only committed 0.2 more serve-receive errors per set than the previous season despite an entirely new back row.
“You’re only as good as your setter,” Hames said. “We had new kids in serve-receive, and there were some growing pains there, so I think her being able to still make a perfect pass for a hittable ball, that’s something you don’t really notice, but it made our offense click.”
Gravatt — and Mack — moved across the country and transferred to Maryville before the 2020 season after it became apparent California was not going to allow high schools to play fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Rebels reached the state tournament for the first time since 1984 in her first season with the program and made return trips each of the past two seasons. Maryville amassed a 96-31 record during that span while also winning the District 4-AAA and Region 2-AAA championships each season.
“I did not expect to do that three years ago, but Chris actually told me when I came to the program that she was going to lean on me a lot because I was what she needed to build the team since they didn’t have a setter,” Gravatt said. “When (Amanda and I) came in, we just thought we were going to have a fun season, but then it started getting serious as we won a lot of games.
“Ever since then, the team just started growing. The coaches were so good for us. The hours that we put in and the tournaments that we went to, it was everything that we needed to make it to state three years in a row.”
Gravatt signed with Buffalo in November, a Division-I scholarship being the bow on a Maryville career that included 2,859 assists, 701 digs, 299 kills and 249 aces.
The numbers speak to Gravatt’s obvious talent, but they do not quantify the foundation she helped lay to put the program on the map — especially this season when the Lady Rebels needed more than just perfect passes at the net.
“It feels like all of us have set an example for all the younger girls who are coming up,” Gravatt said. “They kind of looked up to us, and they were looking at us like they wanted to be the next team to accomplish all of that. I feel like they are going to step up and continue to make a great impact on the program as well.”
