The CAREacter Star Athlete Program announced the winners for local high school athletes during football and basketball seasons.
The program — designed to recognize high school and college athletes for their character instead of athletic talent — changed its format this fall in response to the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Each week, CARE 365 selects a player from each local team, nominated by their coaches, who embodies the organization’s five-point criteria of attitude, character, grades, community service and performance. The winners of CAREacter awards are as follows:
Football
Alcoa: Bubba Jeffries, Lance Williams, Ben Hodge, McCoy Mothershed, Eli Owens, Major Newman, Jamal Williams, Isaiah Bryant, Elijah Cannon, Jordan Harris, Itty Salter, Caden Buckles, Bubba Williams, Aaron Davis, Bacon Lauderback.
Greenback: Micah Franklin, Kooper Williams, Folsom Silver, Caden Lawson, Isiah Flowers, Jeremiah Cope, Michael Payne, Cason Workman, Connor James, Braden Matoy.
Heritage: Sean Galyon, Austin O’Conner, Kyle Headrick, Wesley Deck, Aaron Meadows, Chris Finley, Caleb O’Conner, John Vance, Jarrett McLemore, Eli Golder.
Maryville: Zach Braden, Carson Webb Jones, Caleb Dunford, Carson Walker Jones, Hutton Jones, Markel Fortenberry, Caleb Graham, Julius Toto, Maddox Stott, Jackson Whitehead, Tristan Swank, Cal Grubbs, Jac Carter, Gage LaDue.
Seymour: Eli Funck, Brooks Crowder, Braylon Oliver, Bennett Cain, Colten Oldham, Ronald Swauncy, Coye Connell, Cameron Bozzone, Stan Pennington, Jr., Kaden Fowlkes, Austyn Fraser.
The King’s Academy: Nakelin McAfee, Malik Sholanke, Isaque Pinerho, João Nascicimento, Riley Webber, Zeke Connatser, Nick Donato, Tanner Norrris, Connor Wallis, Alex Critselous.
William Blount: Jonah Lee, Landon Edwards, Tyler Ellis, Joey Demalis, Tyler Criss, Holden Garrett, Matt Clemmer, Caleb Hatcher, Eli Turner, Cody Baumgardner.
Boys Basketball
Alcoa: Elijah Cannon, Luke Cannon, Joseph Carter, Graham Coulter, Eli Graf.
Greenback: Garrett Giles, Grant Shockley, Jase Millsaps, Caleb Bradley, Jagger Woodard.
Heritage: Theo Curling, Fin Lowans, Dylan Varitek, Parker King, Colby Smith.
Maryville: David Coon, Carson Jones, Carter Cox, Charlie Rice, Davis Ernsberger.
Seymour: Stan Pennington, Jr., Connor Hilton, Bryce Chapman, Brandon Chandler, Cam Soulages.
The King’s Academy: Tyler Overdorf, Harrison Rollins, Damjan Simun, Ben Holley, Zeke Connatser.
William Blount: Cole Gibson, Trevor Scarlett, Luke Click, Riley Everett, Braden Mayfield.
Girls Basketball
Alcoa: Jillian Taylor, Eden Davis, Kara Pitts, Lauren Martin, Bella Daugherty.
Greenback: Kierra Bishop, Deanna Davis, Madison Graves, Mikah Morris, Keri Alexander.
Heritage: Bekah Gardner, Halle Waters, Mollee French, Kinsi Carnes, Carsyn Swaney.
Maryville: Emma Meschede, Christina Anderson, Kaitrin Bolling, Tatianna Cvitkovik, Adie Blackburn.
Seymour: Emma Watson, Bailey McCoy, Allison Quincy, Sydney Johnson, Brielle Turner.
The King’s Academy: McKenna Monger, Juleigh Anne Tucker, Leah Thorton, Caroline Rauhuff, Cassie George.
William Blount: McKenna Myers, Julia Combs, Faith Cooper, Rhiannon Spires, Emma McCarter.
