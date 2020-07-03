By the time the first week of July is over, there may have been more discussion of high school football in Tennessee than ever before during what traditionally is a dead period.
The COVID-19 pandemic has clogged up the sports landscape for nearly four months, and another wrench was thrown into the plans last week when Gov. Bill Lee extended the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until Aug. 29.
That extension means the high school football season will not begin on time, and last week the TSSAA laid out to its Board of Controls four options for how to proceed with the 2020 competition. The Board of Control will vote on one of the four options on Wednesday.
No matter the outcome, two Blount County head coaches are mostly concerned with being able to play at all.
“We will be happy with any kind of a season,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “No matter what they choose and no matter what is voted on, tell us when and where.”
All four options presented by the TSSAA assume the executive order will expire on Aug. 29, and football teams will be able to begin contact practice on Aug. 30 – more than one month after they would have been able to do so without the order.
Until then, all they can do is weight lifting and conditioning.
If contact practice begins on Aug. 30, the first regular season games would be played on Sept. 18 with no scrimmages or jamborees before then.
The first option is to play a seven-game regular season with the 32-team playoffs in each classification remaining intact and begin on Nov. 6. In this option, the TSSAA would set all teams’ region schedules and teams that do not qualify for the playoffs would be permitted to play two extra games.
The second option is to play an eight-game regular season with the number of playoff teams limited to 16 in each classification. That would mean only the top two teams in each region advance to the postseason. The TSSAA would also set all team’s region schedules, and non-playoff teams would be permitted to play two extra games.
The third option is to play a nine-game regular season with only region champions qualifying for the playoffs to make an eight-team bracket in each classification. In this option, teams would keep their current schedules and non-playoff teams would be allowed to play one extra game.
The fourth option is to eliminate the playoffs, and thus not crown any champions. Teams would begin the adjusted season with their Week 5 games on Sept. 18 and move their first four scheduled games to weeks 12-15. This option is widely regarded as a heavy underdog.
The second option, Hunt said, is similar to what the Tennessee Football Coaches Association submitted as part of a proposal to the TSSAA. Hunt said he talked to 30 coaches around the state to get their input.
In addition to the TSSAA’s second option, Hunt said the proposal included options to start the football season later in the winter and to flip spring and fall sports.
Before receiving feedback from the state office, Hunt said many coaches were under the impression the dates for the state championship games were flexible. TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said that is not the case.
“The TSSAA executives didn’t ask for this,” Hunt said. “They are put in a tough spot. I understand the difficulty they have trying to make everything work.”
Hunt didn’t say he was in favor of any specific option — just that he wants the most guaranteed games because that’s what he said is best for high school kids across the state.
For reasons similar to Hunts, William Blount coach Philip Shadowens quickly made the second option his least favorite.
The second option does allow non-playoff teams to play two extra games, but Shadowens said all of the air might be out of the season by that time.
“We love to compete, but those would be two games that are meaningless,” he said. “Would kids who play basketball want to play those (football) games when basketball season is getting ready to start? I don’t like the idea you can just add two random games at the end if you don’t make the playoffs.”
The benefit of the third option is more guaranteed games that have meaning. The benefit of the first option for William Blount is a better chance to qualify for the postseason.
“Since we made the playoffs last year I am also in favor of four teams making it because our goal is to make it back to back years to the playoffs,” he said. “That would be a great advancement of our program.”
