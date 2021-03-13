By now, everyone knows what happened last March — the new pandemic canceled spring sports across the nation. A year later, soccer teams in the Blount Count area are still struggling with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams weren’t allowed to schedule preseason scrimmages this spring. Since teams haven’t had too many opportunities to play in the last two years, their coaches don’t know what to expect entering the season.
“With regard to COVID, it affected everyone,” Heritage coach Larry Fowler told The Daily Times. “There were a lot of drawbacks, but everybody has had the same drawbacks.”
Still, Fowler and the rest of the coaches in the Daily Times’ coverage area agreed that their players are excited to return to the pitch. All of them know that their teams have the pieces to succeed this season. Their players just have to reestablish team chemistry on the pitch after not playing together for a year.
Class AAA
Coach: Larry Fowler (Third season)
Comment/Prognosis: From 2017 to 2019, the Heritage soccer boys team won three games in three seasons combined. The Mountaineers have rejuvenated the program during Fowler’s tenure. The Mountaineers won their first two games of 2020 before the pandemic ended their season. They graduated nine seniors from the 2020 team, but they still return 13 upperclassmen. Fowler expects those players to continue to push the soccer program in the right direction this spring.
Fowler says: “The juniors who are back are probably as much the driving force as anything. The seniors I’ve got are wanting to have the season that we should have had last year. Typically, Heritage has not been really fortunate with their programs over the years in soccer, but they are getting excited about it and we have more and more people wanting to come out and watch us play. Heritage has not been what you would call a soccer power, but (my players) are wanting to make them a soccer power. Guys are excited in that respect. … We’ve got a good crew that is comprised mostly of juniors and seniors, so it ought to be a good season.”
Coach: Nick Bradford (First season)
Key players: Victor Castenada (Sr.), Logan Seitz (Sr.), Nathan Dulin (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Bradford inherited the Maryville program in December after longtime Rebels coach Steve Feather decided to step down to focus solely on coaching the Maryville girls team. Bradford admits he might be one of the few coaches in Tennessee who didn’t mind that the TSSAA didn’t allow any preseason scrimmages. It gave the first-year coach more time to familiarize himself with the players on the roster. He’s excited about his players’ potential this season. Castenada has the tools to anchor Maryville’s backline; Seitz is capable of playing on all three levels and Dulin brings experience to the midfield. Bradford believes all three will help the Rebels compete for a district title and then make a deep postseason run.
Bradford says: “Right now, we are a hungry team. I think every team out there is looking to prove themselves after a year off so it’s really hard to know what everyone has to bring to the table. I think our preseason has been solid so far even without the scrimmages because we have been able to focus on us and figure out what we do well and make some adjustments along the way.”
Coach: Jordan Hill (Third season)
Key Players: Dylan Stuart (Soph.), Ben Carico (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Governors entered the 2020 season hoping to lay a foundation for future success. The pandemic interrupted those plans, but the Governors are determined to resume building the program this spring. Their roster is still young, but is flush with talent. Hill said Stuart spent his offseason playing with Blount United Soccer Club, and he also experienced a growth spurt. He also expects Carico to dispatch a lot of goals into the back of the net this season.
Hill says: “This district is always tough when you play teams like Maryville, Hardin Valley and Farragut. It’s tough to compete in the district with those teams because they are much deeper. When you look for us playing the teams that we are on similar playing fields with in regards to skill, I really look for a good season. I think we have a good chance to be .500 or better. We play some good teams out of conference that should be great games that could go either way.”
Class AA
Coach: Fred Ellis (Third season)
Key players: Levi Burdett (Sr.), Ethan Estep (Sr.), Noah Williams (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Ellis was honest — he is one of the many coaches who doesn’t know what to expect from his Seymour team after the pandemic canceled most of their season last year. Still, he’s excited about his roster’s potential. He’s expecting Burdett, Estep and Williams to have big seasons after they experienced a productive offseason.
Ellis says: “These boys were so afraid that they were going to get canceled again this year with all the stuff you hear going on everywhere. They are super excited to get out there and play. … We really haven’t been able to get out and see everybody and find out who is who. We are a little apprehensive. Of course being coaches, you always want them to be better than what they are, so we are constantly pushing them in that way, but I think there are games we got some games we win this year. We can be competitive.”
Class A
Coach: Shane Corley (11th season)
Key players: Matt Stewart (Sr.), Jeremiah Hester (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Alcoa coach Shane Corley acknowledges his squad has the pieces to excel on the pitch this season. He expects Stewart to score a lot of goals this season, and is confident that Hester will anchor the backline in goal. He is also excited about the potential of his freshman class. There’s just one issue: The Tornadoes haven’t had too many opportunities in the last two years to play together. If they can establish chemistry on the pitch, they have a chance to make a deep playoff run this spring.
Corley says: “This year’s freshman class is a solid and talented group coming in. They mix well with our older kids. We feel pretty comfortable that we will be able to put a good and a competitive team out on the field. It will be a mix of juniors and seniors and you will see some freshman and sophomores in there. … We are really anxious to get on the field next week with some competition and find out what this team is going to look like. We feel like we can have a really good team, but there’s that unknown with so many new faces out there. Half our team is basically brand new to us. There are some things we want to see, but we feel like we can have a pretty good team. We just need to see the pieces in play.”
Coach: Rob Fox (Fourth season)
Key Players: Noah Pifer (Jr.), Paul Pifer (So.), Isaiah Flowers (So.), River Steele (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Cherokees are entering just their fourth season as a program, so their roster is still young. Fox believes his team has the pieces to succeed on the pitch this season. He expects transfers Noah and Paul Pifer to make an immediate impact on the roster. Flowers has an opportunity to have a special season protecting Greenback’s goal, and Steele has the ability to impact matches with his footwork in the midfield.
Fox says: “Our ambition is to get better. Because we are brand new, we’ve been near the bottom of the district, so we would like to get in the middle of the pack in the district this year, win some games and compete.”
Division II-A
Coach: Drew Payne (Second season)
Key players: Nicolas Leite (Sr.), Thomas Lewindon (Sr.), Walker Gunter (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lions were on track to have a special season in 2020 until the pandemic canceled their remaining games. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to retain most of the talent from last year because almost all of the players on the 2020 roster were international boarding students and weren’t able to return to campus due to the nation’s current border restrictions. The Lions return five starters, but only have 12 players on their current roster. But those players are talented, and if they remain healthy, they will have an opportunity to compete for a district title.
Payne says: “Hopefully we will be able to compete pretty well in our district if we can stay healthy because some of these guys are pretty talented. But again, it’s nothing compared to what our team was last year. … Our expectations are very undetermined right now. We have some solid players, but our roster is only 12 players, so to have any success we’ll need to remain healthy.”
Non-TSSAA Schools
MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
Coach: Geoff Hamm (12th season)
Key Players: Braden Gaddis (Jr.), Jeremy Miller (Jr.), Nathan Wallace (Fr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Geoff Hamm’s chief expectation for the upcoming season is simple: he just wants his team to experience a full season after their 2020 campaign was cut short due to COVID. He’s also excited to see how his young squad performs against a difficult schedule.
Hamm says: “I think the biggest thing for us is to see progress going in the right direction. One of the good things about being an underdog against some of these bigger schools is that expectations aren’t really there — outside of our own team. We have expectations that we want to win every game we play and we want to put a good product on the field. But there are just sometimes when you play opposition that is bigger, better and stronger than you are, but you want to prove yourself and use those games as measuring sticks of how your program is going. That’s why I like to play those bigger teams: To see where we are in the grand scheme of things. I just want to get better. I don’t want to lose, but I also don’t want to get beat. I think there is a difference between the two.”
