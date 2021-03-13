This time last year, Blount County softball teams were gearing up for the season amid widespread uncertainty posed by the pandemic.
By mid-March, the 2020 season was suspended indefinitely before eventually getting canceled. That loss has provided teams with both a new appreciation for the opportunity to play as well as a greater sense of urgency to make the most of it this year.
William Blount, Maryville and Heritage are among the top teams in District 4-AAA, along with Farragut and Hardin Valley. As usual in a consistently tough and competitive district, the programs to advance to the region tournament will likely come down to who’s peaking at the right time.
Alcoa will battle with Kingston in District 4-AA with the lofty goal of returning to the state tournament, as it did in 2019 for the first time in 13 years, and Greenback has its sights set on winning its first District 2-A tournament title in program history.
Seymour and The King’s Academy are both young squads with plenty of potential, and they will aim to hit their stride in time to make some noise come postseason.
HERITAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Jeff Sherman (ninth season)
Key players: Joslyn Barton (Sr./P), Olivia Smith (Sr./P), Brecca Williams (Sr./2B, C), Eden Frazier (Sr./SS).
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Mountaineers have no shortage of talent, with four seniors on their roster having already commit to playing at the next level: Barton (Virginia-Wise), Smith (Chattanooga State), Frazier (Cleveland State) and Williams (Maryville College). Williams can do it all for Heritage, including serve as its leadoff hitter. Frazier kicked off the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a bang, batting .538 with eight RBIs in just 13 at-bats. Heritage has a lot of experience returning, particularly in the circle with Barton and Smith. Sherman said this team has at least as much potential as the 2017 squad that won the district tournament championship and advanced to the region tourney.
Sherman says: “We can do some damage. I feel like we’ve got a good shot to be the top team in the district, but that’s all based on potential. There’s always the possibility that potential doesn’t pan out and we don’t play well together, but we feel like we can go farther than Heritage has been in several years.”
Coach: Nick Payne (third season)
Key players: Kendal Pitts (Sr./1B), Hadley York (Sr./SS), Campbell White (Sr./CF), Wheatley York (Sr./C), Alexis Spicer (Sr./C), Caroline Barham (Sr./2B), Brooke Bentz (Jr./P).
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Rebels return a solid class of six seniors that includes ETSU commit, Pitts, who led the Lady Rebels in home runs with eight while recording 37 RBIs in 2019. Hadley York also emerged as an offensive weapon for Maryville in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Milligan commit recorded a .421 batting average last spring, and her eight hits and five RBIs trailed only Pitts in those two categories. As a freshman in 2019, Bentz proved to be a pleasant surprise for Maryville as she evolved into the team’s go-to pitcher by the end of the season. Payne said Maryville’s greatest strengths are its leadership and defensive mindset, but there are also a handful of freshmen and sophomores on the roster with the potential to make a name for themselves.
Payne says: “This group is resilient, and that’s what they showed me (last season) in Hendersonville. We’re going to play every inning and every out. They got down a couple of times and they fought back, and I think that mentality excited me the most. That’s what I want in a team — I want kids that never want to quit.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT LADY GOVERNORS
Coach: Amanda Leatherwood (12th season)
Key players: Maggie Garland (Sr./RF), Josi Hutchins (Sr./2B), Savannah Classon (Jr./3B), MacKenzie Blevins (Jr., P), Olivia Kelly (Jr./CF).
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Govs’ success will depend largely on its senior duo, Garland and Hutchins. Leatherwood said Hutchins has been working on her swing and looks poised to shine this season while Garland has a “cannon” for an arm in right field. William Blount also boasts a strong junior class of six, including Classon, Kelly and Blevins. The Lady Govs will pitch by committee, but Blevins will be their ace in the circle. Classon led the team last season with a .478 batting average as well as in hits (11), RBIs (15) and home runs (four). Kelly batted .455 with 10 hits — three of which were home runs — and five RBIs. The Lady Govs have powerful and versatile hitters in their lineup, which should once again make them a dangerous team at the plate.
Leatherwood says: “Offensively, I just feel like that’s kind of our thing and something we typically uphold year to year, and I see that returning — just being powerful but also versatile with a couple of slappers in the lineup. … I definitely think that we have a solid unit, but so does everyone else. I’m going to be returning a lot of my starters with only two seniors, so what I’m looking for is just a lot of growth.”
Coach: Sarah Fekete Bailey (third season)
Key players: Kaylee Grace Lovingood (Sr./P), Juliann Jones (Sr./P), Kassidy Moore (Sr./3B), Italia Kyle (Jr./SS), Cassa Arnold (Jr./CF).
Comment/Prognosis: Alcoa boasts a strong batting lineup with more than a dozen players who can contribute on offense. From the circle, Lovingood led Alcoa to the state tournament two years ago, and she will have the opportunity to do so again as a senior. Joining her in the pitching rotation will be Jones, Arnold and Morgan Huffstetler. Fekete Bailey said juniors Arnold and Kyle — Alcoa’s lockdown shortstop — share the seniors’ sense of urgency about making the most of this season. However, Alcoa will have to kick it off without Jaylyn Halliburton, whose two-run homer propelled the Lady Tornadoes past William Blount in their final game of 2020. A sophomore, Halliburton is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return in April.
Fekete Bailey says: “Our batting lineup is pretty tough — I would not want to be a pitcher facing us. … A lot of times, you have your nine or 10 kids who are going to be the main contributors, but we have a lot of kids. I think this year is going to be kind of like a competition within a competition, and that really makes everybody rise to the occasion and play at their best.”
Coach: Kasey Norman (first season)
Key players: Maci Pitner (Sr./SS), Abby Spradlin (Jr./P, CF).
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Eagles are young, particularly in the outfield, as well as under the leadership of a new coach. Pitner and Spradlin are among the few returners on the team, and both will be key to Seymour’s success. The team to beat in the district is Jefferson County, which won the 2019 state title and looked poised to make another deep postseason run in 2020. Seymour is a smaller team in a tough district, but Norman said she has already observed growth from her young squad. She expects to see more as players get some game experience to pair with their talent.
Norman says: “Our hitting has gotten a lot better. I think we have a very strong infield. We’re very young in the outfield, so that’s going to be (somewhere) that, as the season progresses, we’ll get stronger. … We have a lot of younger players that are really going to contribute, and they have a lot of potential to really be good.”
Coach: Bryan Powers (seventh season)
Key players: Hailee Stevens (Sr./P), Makenzie Jones (Sr./3B), Maddy Hood (Jr./SS).
Comment/Prognosis: Greenback returns most of its talent after graduating just one player. Stevens will lead the Lady Cherokees in the circle as well as provide plenty of power in the hitting lineup. Jones is also an offensive threat, and she boasts one of the strongest arms Powers said he has ever coached. Hood is a versatile, all-around player who Powers said can play just about anywhere on the field. The Lady Cherokees are a strong hitting squad with the softball smarts to make some noise this postseason. After falling to Cosby in the 2019 district tournament championship, Greenback has its sights set on winning its first district tourney title in program history.
Powers says: “It’s probably one of the better hitting teams I’ve ever had. … We’re so softball smart. I feel like we’re always one step ahead. We haven’t had to do a lot of fundamental base-running and stuff because it has kind of already been instilled in them. Just their overall softball sense is probably our greatest strength right now. … The talent is there (to win the district tournament championship), we just have to stay healthy.”
THE KING’S ACADEMY LADY LIONS
Coach: Dayna Carter (second season)
Key players: Madisyn Thacker (Jr./SS), Harley McCall (Jr./1B).
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Lions are incredibly young with just two players who competed in all 11 of their games last season. Of the 13 on TKA’s roster, two are juniors, two are sophomores, and the rest are freshmen and eighth graders. The junior duo Thacker and McCall will be tasked with providing leadership on the inexperienced squad. Freshman Bailee Stewart as well as eighth graders Isabella Wilson and Kyndal Neubert will split time in the circle while freshman center fielder McKelvey Cox will anchor the outfield, where TKA is having to replace every position. While the Lady Lions are not the same team that won three state championships in four seasons, Carter said they have the potential to also achieve great things.
Carter says: “My job this year is to not have them ready by March 15, but to have them ready by May 15. … A lot of people looking at this team are going, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re so young,’ whereas I’m trying to look at the bigger picture, and I see optimism. I see big things happening for them. Everyone is excited to get back on the dirt and play an actual game, but I think what this team can do in the future is going to be huge.”
