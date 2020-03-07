Blount County and other local softball teams are gearing up for the season, and the abundance of rain isn’t making preparing for it easy.
Despite every team’s struggles coping with limited access to field time, games are slated to get underway this week.
William Blount, Maryville and Heritage are among the top teams in District 4-AAA, along with Farragut and Hardin Valley.
Alcoa will battle with Kingston in District 4-AA with the lofty goal of returning to the state tournament for the second straight season.
The King’s Academy graduated most of its Division I talent, but the Lady Lions aim to contend for the fourth state title in five years under the leadership of a new coach.
Seymour is young and prepared for some growing pains early. The Lady Eagles hope to be clicking come tournament time.
DISTRICT 4-AAA
MARYVILLE LADY REBELS
Coach: Nick Payne (second season)
2019 season recap: Maryville (22-11) edged Heritage, 9-8, in a district tournament elimination game to advance to the championship, where it fell to Farragut, 8-0. The Lady Rebels’ season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Knoxville Halls in the Region 2 semifinals.
Key players: Brooklin Richardson (Sr./OF), Kendal Pitts (Jr./IF), Brooke Bentz (Soph./P)
Comment/Prognosis: Maryville graduated four of its top players from last season. Caroline Moore, Kasey Monday, Katie Thompson and Macy Powell all went on to play in college. The Lady Rebels return Richardson, who has committed to play for Tennessee Tech, as well as a solid class of seven juniors that includes ETSU commit, Pitts. In 2019, Richardson led the team in stolen bases and hits (50) while Pitts led it in home runs (eight) while recording 37 RBIs. As a freshman last year, Bentz proved to be a pleasant surprise for Maryville as she evolved into the team’s go-to pitcher by the end of the season. The Lady Rebels boast depth in the circle, and they are hungry to rectify a close season-ending loss in the region semifinals.
Payne says: “The experience this group got last year was just super valuable for them — to get to be in some of those big games and make it to the region. … We could go a long way. We worked hard last year, and we want to build on that.”
HERITAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Jeff Sherman (eighth season)
2019 season recap: The Lady Mountaineers (27-12) suffered a heart-breaker when their season came to an end at the hands of Maryville, which won in walk-off fashion for a berth in the region tournament.
Key players: Joslyn Barton (Jr./P), Olivia Smith (Jr./P), Eden Frazier (Jr./SS), Brecca Williams (Jr./2B)
Comment/Prognosis: Heritage graduated six seniors, four whom went on to play in college. Pitcher Jazmine Geary (Maryville College) was among those key losses. Despite losing Geary – the district’s Player of the Year – Heritage’s greatest strength is once again in the circle with the junior pitching duo of Barton and Smith. Barton had a 3.61 ERA and won 11 games last season. She also hit .442 with 50 hits, 53 RBIs and four home runs. The junior-heavy squad has the potential to make some noise come postseason, and the Lady Mountaineers are eager to do so after falling just short of reaching the region tourney.
Sherman says: “Pitching is going to carry us a long way. If we hit as well as we can, we should be able to be at least where we were last year. Of course, our goals are set higher than that.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT LADY GOVERNORS
Coach: Amanda Leatherwood (11th season)
2019 season recap: The Lady Govs (21-16-1) notched some big regular-season wins, including a pair over cross-county rival, Heritage. William Blount’s season came to an end in the district tournament with a 4-1 loss to Hardin Valley.
Key players: Emilee Braden (Sr./P), Chloe Payne (Sr./CF), Olivia Kelly (Soph./LF), Savannah Classon (Soph./3B)
Comment/Prognosis: William Blount graduated six seniors, its first baseman, third baseman, shortstop, two outfielders and its catcher. The Lady Govs have five seniors, including Braden and Payne. Braden will aim to carry them in the circle while Payne provides a gritty presence at centerfield. William Blount also boasts a dynamic duo of sophomores in Kelly and Classon that Leatherwood said should give the team back the pop it graduated in its lineup.
Leatherwood says: “We’re still working on our dynamic and finding that perfect lineup to go out. I think the strength of this team is versatility. I feel like I could play a lot of different people in a lot of different places.”
DISTRICT 4-AA
ALCOA LADY TORNADOES
Coach: Sarah Fekete Bailey (second season)
2019 season recap: The Lady Tornadoes (25-11-1) placed first in their district in the regular season before downing Fulton, 17-3, for the district tournament title. For the first time in 13 years, Alcoa advanced to the state tournament, where it dropped its first two games to Creek Wood and Sequatchie County.
Key players: Cierra Hudson (Sr./OF), SieAnna Cameron (Sr./CF), Kaylee Lovingood (Jr./P)
Comment/Prognosis: Alcoa should remain competitive in its district and region despite graduating four key seniors, including one of the best shortstops in the district, Audrey Roach. Hudson (Maryville College commit) and Cameron (Carson-Newman commit) are tasked with filling the leadership void as the only two seniors on the roster while Lovingood will continue to lead the Lady Tornadoes in the circle. From the leadoff spot last season, Cameron hit .541 and had an on-base percentage of .643. Her 53 runs scored led all Blount County players. Hudson hit .328 with .434 on-base percentage.
Fekete Bailey says: “We’re trying to build a legacy here, and I think going to the state tournament last year was a wonderful growth experience for our kids. We didn’t have the outcome that we wanted, but they saw that they belonged.”
DISTRICT 2-AAA
SEYMOUR LADY EAGLES
Coaches: Todd Ogle and Keegan Newport (fourth season)
2019 season recap: Cocke County edged the Lady Eagles (8-12) in the District 2-AAA Tournament to end their season.
Key players: Kara Wyatt (Sr./3B, OF, P), Abby Spradlin (Soph./P), Hannah Porter (Sr./OF, 3B), Maci Pitner (Jr./SS)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Eagles are young, with two seniors on their roster. They graduated their centerfielder, first baseman and catcher, all of whom were key players. Ogle will task players such as Wyatt and Porter with a variety of roles to help fill those voids. A shortstop and all-around athlete, Pitner will lead off.
Ogle says: “We’ll probably take our lumps early just because we have some girls playing who don’t have much experience, but hopefully we can build off of that. We just want to be playing our best ball come tournament time.”
DISTRICT 2-A
GREENBACK LADY CHEROKEES
Coach: Bryan Powers (sixth season)
2019 season recap: Greenback (23-9) placed first in the district in the regular season before falling to Cosby in the district tournament. The Lady Cherokees’ season came to an end at the hands of Unaka in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Key players: Hailee Stevens (Jr./P), Lauren Morton (Fresh./CF), Makenzie Jones (Jr./C), Maddy Hood (Soph./P)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Cherokees graduated almost their entire infield. Of those five seniors on last season’s squad was Hannah Jones, a versatile second baseman now playing at Tennessee Wesleyan. However, Greenback returned the majority of its all-district players, including the district’s Most Valuable Player in Stevens. Stevens led the team with a .583 batting average and 52 hits while finishing with 38 RBIs. In the circle, she had a 2.43 ERA and 125 strikeouts. The team has just one senior on its roster, but it also has the experience to once again contend with Cosby for the district title.
Powers says: “I think we have a really good chance to win the regular season and district tournament. I’m excited about what we’ve got. … We’re definitely more balanced as far as age goes than we have been in a long while.”
DIVISION II-A
THE KING’S ACADEMY LADY LIONS
Coach: Dayna Carter (first season)
2019 season recap: The Lady Lions (36-6) defeated Chattanooga Christian for their third state championship in four seasons.
Key players: Kaylan Cole (Sr./P), Ashley Bowes (Jr., 2B), Blayne King (Jr./C)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Lions graduated an abundance of talent from last season’s championship team, including All-Americans Regan Weekly and Maddie Webber as well as Haydyn Jenkins and Katelyn Norris. A Tennessee commit and three-time All-State selection, Cole highlights the group of returners, who Carter said are eager to prove they are still state championship contenders. In 2019, Cole went 26-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 122 strikeouts. She also hit .455 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs. Cole and King are the only two Lady Lions starting in the same position, putting most of the team in a position where it will need to adapt quickly to sustain its powerhouse reputation.
Carter says: “All these shoes are really hard to fill. These girls are doing the best they can and learning quickly. … We can say we lost a lot of people, but nobody cares. We’re going to have a target on our back no matter what.”
