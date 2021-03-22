PREP BASEBALL
5 p.m.;Maryville Christian at Greenback
5:30 p.m.;Grace Christian - Knoxville at The King's Academy
6 p.m.;Heritage at Alcoa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.;Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament Round of 32 at San Antonio, Texas
5 p.m.;Tennessee vs. Michigan;ESPN2
BOYS PREP SOCCER
5:30 p.m.;Kingston at Heritage
6 p.m.;William Blount at Maryville
6:30 p.m.;CAK at Alcoa
6:30 p.m.;Tellico at Greenback
PREP SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.;Cocke County at Seymour
5:30 p.m.;Maryville at Lenoir City
5:30 p.m.;West at Heritage
5:30 p.m.;William Blount at Hardin Valley
6 p.m.;Unicoi County at The King's Academy
PREP TENNIS
4:30 p.m.;Alcoa at William Blount
4:30 p.m.;Maryville at Sevier County
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.;Brevard at Maryville College
