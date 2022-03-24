PREP BASEBALL
Demarini Invitational
at Coulter Grove Intermediate School
11 a.m.;Clarksville NE at Maryville
1:30 p.m.;Seymour vs. Clarksville NE
4 p.m.;Seymour at Maryville
West Spring Classic
at Knoxville West High School
2 p.m.;William Blount vs. Clarksville NW
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;DePauw at Maryville College, DH
8 p.m.;Tennessee at Ole Miss;SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
4 p.m.;Tennessee vs. Louisville
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Cleveland Classic
at Cleveland High School
1 p.m.;Maryville vs. Walker Valley
Smoky Mountain Cap
at Rocky Top Sports World
2:30 p.m.;Seymour vs. Knoxville Halls
2:30 p.m.;William Blount vs. Gibbs
6:10 p.m.;Heritage vs. Anderson County
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.;Birmingham Southern at Maryville College, DH
1 p.m.;Tennessee at Florida;SECN+
