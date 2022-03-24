PREP BASEBALL

Demarini Invitational

at Coulter Grove Intermediate School

11 a.m.;Clarksville NE at Maryville

1:30 p.m.;Seymour vs. Clarksville NE

4 p.m.;Seymour at Maryville

West Spring Classic

at Knoxville West High School

2 p.m.;William Blount vs. Clarksville NW

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;DePauw at Maryville College, DH

8 p.m.;Tennessee at Ole Miss;SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

4 p.m.;Tennessee vs. Louisville

BOYS PREP SOCCER

Cleveland Classic

at Cleveland High School

1 p.m.;Maryville vs. Walker Valley

Smoky Mountain Cap

at Rocky Top Sports World

2:30 p.m.;Seymour vs. Knoxville Halls

2:30 p.m.;William Blount vs. Gibbs

6:10 p.m.;Heritage vs. Anderson County

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.;Birmingham Southern at Maryville College, DH

1 p.m.;Tennessee at Florida;SECN+

