GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Region 1-A Semifinals

6:30 p.m.;University High at Alcoa at Alcoa Elementary School

Region 2-A Semifinals

6:30 p.m.;Oneida at Greenback

Region 2-AA Semifinals

6:30 p.m.;Sullivan Central at Seymour

Region 2-AAA Semifinals

7 p.m.;Oak Ridge at Maryville at John Sevier Elementary School

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Division II-A State Tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian School

12:30 p.m.; The King's Academy vs. Goodpasture

Class AAA State Tournament at Siegel High School

6 p.m.;Maryville vs. Siegel

