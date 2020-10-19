GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Region 1-A Semifinals
6:30 p.m.;University High at Alcoa at Alcoa Elementary School
Region 2-A Semifinals
6:30 p.m.;Oneida at Greenback
Region 2-AA Semifinals
6:30 p.m.;Sullivan Central at Seymour
Region 2-AAA Semifinals
7 p.m.;Oak Ridge at Maryville at John Sevier Elementary School
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Division II-A State Tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian School
12:30 p.m.; The King's Academy vs. Goodpasture
Class AAA State Tournament at Siegel High School
6 p.m.;Maryville vs. Siegel
