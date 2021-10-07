WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.;Maryville College at Piedmont
PREP FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.;Greenback at Coalfield
7:30 p.m.;The King's Academy at Lakeway Christian
PREP GOLF
at Sevierville Golf Club
8 a.m.;Class A State Championship
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
5:30 p.m.;William Blount at Knoxville Webb
6:30 p.m.;Cosby at Alcoa
6:30 p.m.;Cumberland Gap at Seymour
6:30 p.m.;Gatlinburg-Pittman at Greenback
