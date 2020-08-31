PREP VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.; Anderson County, Providence County and The King's Academy at TKA
6 p.m.; William Blount at Heritage
6 p.m.; Lenoir City at Maryville Christian
6 p.m.; Farragut at Maryville
6:30 p.m.; Alcoa at Fulton
6:30 p.m.; Greeneville at Seymour
PREP GOLF
2 p.m.; Blount County golf tournament at Green Meadow Country Club
PREP SOCCER
6 p.m.; Greenback at Heritage
6:30 p.m.; Maryville at Alcoa
7 p.m.; Maryville Christian at William Blount
