The Maryville College women's basketball team defeated Brevard College, 68-66, Tuesday night in Brevard, North Carolina, in a USA South Athletic Conference matchup.
Maryville (12-4, 5-2) relied on a consistent long-range attack, with all five starters contributing 3-pointers.
The Scots shot 46.3% from the field while making 14 of their 23 3-point attempts (60.9%).
Shelby Hix led Maryville with 18 points while going 6 for 7 from behind the arc while Kelley Wandell pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for the Scots.
Shakirah Thompson led Brevard (5-9, 3-5) with 14 points.
Maryville will play again Sunday at Wesleyan College (Georgia). Tipoff is at 2 p.m.
