KNOXVILLE — Maryville coach Scott West compared his role at the helm of his girls basketball program to that of a lifeguard.
“I’m a very loud lifeguard,” West said in jest. “But I don’t have to do that much.”
That’s because things are clicking on just about all fronts for the Lady Rebels with the regular season winding to a close. Their chemistry and offensive balance was on display in Tuesday night’s 77-36 win over host Hardin Valley.
Maryville (21-3, 10-2 District 4-AAA) hit a season-high 15 3-pointers while getting double-digit scoring from four players en route to a 77-36 win over the Hawks (7-14, 3-8).
The victory is the Lady Rebels’ 15th straight since dropping back-to-back district games to Heritage and Bearden in December. They have since rectified those losses by downing both squads within the last two weeks.
Maryville’s Gracie Midkiff said the Lady Rebels are a completely different team from back then.
“We always knew we could shoot,” Midkiff said. “We just have good chemistry together on and off the court. We’ve just got so many people who can do so many things.”
Aaliyah Vananda led Maryville with 18 points, including four 3’s, while Midkiff (14 points), Denae Fritz (13 points) and Grayson Patterson (12 points) joined her in double figures.
What West said made him most proud was the way they shared the ball. They recorded more than 20 assists, which created almost all of their opportunities from behind the arc.
“There wasn’t any flat-footed just catch and shoot or dribble and shoot,” West said. “Our post players were catching it and kicking it out, our guards were making the extra pass. … (Hardin Valley is) not as bad as we made them look.”
Hardin Valley, which recently defeated William Blount by 15 points, had no answer for Maryville’s long-range shooting. The Lady Rebels’ 77 points is the most they’ve scored since defeating the Hawks, 78-56, on Jan. 10.
Maryville jumped out to a six-point lead after the first quarter before pulling ahead 44-24 entering halftime. The Lady Rebels hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter to virtually pull the game out of reach.
Fritz accounted for two of those 3’s along with their first 10 points of the quarter. Patterson also hit a pair.
“Once we get on a roll, there’s really no stopping us,” Patterson said. “If we shoot like that, we can beat anybody. We’ve come really far, and we’ve just been coming together more as a team.”
That progress is evident on paper as well. After allowing their first nine opponents an average of almost 50 points, the Lady Rebels are allowing fewer than 40 points a game.
Their success from behind the arc against Hardin Valley was also not a fluke. Maryville hit 10 3-pointers in its 62-52 win over Heritage on Friday, putting their total at 25 over its last two games.
The Lady Rebels will aim to continue trending in a positive direction Thursday when they host Cleveland (17-9). It’s their first of four remaining games before tournament time.
“Going into that game with two big games wins gives us a lot of confidence,” Midkiff said. “We’ve just got so many people who can do so many things.”
Maryville boys 88, Hardin Valley 62
Maryville has been hit hard with the flu, which forced the Rebels to play short-handed against Hardin Valley (12-11, 6-5).
Joe Anderson made sure it didn’t cost them. Anderson scored 33 points to propel Maryville (21-3, 12-0) to its 18th straight win.
Maryville was playing without Ashton Maples and Carter Cox while Drew Crowder was limited because of illness.
“Having a couple guys be sick and try to play — I appreciated that,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “I thought the end of the third and early fourth quarter, we just were really solid for seven or eight possessions.”
Maryville entered halftime ahead 38-31 before the Hawks found their shooting touch. A Hardin Valley 3-pointer in the third quarter cut the deficit to 42-41 before the Rebels ran away with it, recording 50 second-half points.
Maryville turned things around when it forced three straight steals, off of which it scored three times.
Joining Anderson in double figures was Jack Brown (20 points), Josh Seiler (16 points) and A.J. Davis (15 points). Anderson’s season-high in scoring is 38 points against Dobyns-Bennett.
Eldridge said the Rebels could use some close games, with only two of their last 18 wins being decided by a single-digit margin. He will likely get his wish against an undefeated Cleveland squad (24-0) that is ranked No. 1 in the state.
“We’re looking forward to Cleveland — hopefully our health gets better,” Eldridge said. “It should be a great night of basketball.”
