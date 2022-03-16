INDIANAPOLIS — DeShaun Wade grew up watching mid-major teams like VCU and Florida Gulf Coast turn March into madness.
The East Carolina transfer is one of five seniors who helped Longwood claim its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth, and now that the Lancers are here, he believes they have what it takes to be the next Cinderella to crash The Big Dance.
“We all love each other, we all enjoy being around each other and we're very confident in ourselves,” Wade said. “We don't care who you place in front of us, we're just going to go out and play, and we're going to play our game and we're going to have fun doing it.”
No. 14 seed Longwood (26-6) has every reason to be confident heading into its first-round meeting with No. 3 Tennessee (26-7) at 2:45 p.m. today inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Lancers’ 26 wins are the second-most in program history and it is the first time they have amassed 20 wins since becoming a Division-I program in 2004-05.
Twenty-two of those wins have come in their last 24 games. One of those two losses fittingly came against Abilene Christian, which became the first No. 14 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game since 2016 with its upset of Texas a year ago.
Wade credits Longwood’s confidence to the amount of work each member has put in to make history — “I know everybody likes to say that they work hard, but we've been through a lot together,” he said.
Fellow senior guard Isaiah Wilkins added that each player also has a chip on their shoulder, and their success has only fueled their belief.
And yet, Longwood is aware that it will take more than confidence to extend its season into the Round of 32. It will have to maintain the all-encompassing game that carried it to both the Big South regular season and tournament championships.
The Lancers ranked first in the conference in scoring offense (76.4 points per game), first in rebounding (37.5), first in turnover margin (plus-2.09) and third in scoring defense (65.0 points allowed per game).
“I think we have to focus on the details because that's what got us here,” sophomore guard Justin Hill said. “If we focus on those, I think everything else will fall in place.”
Longwood coach Griff Aldrich has preached that message ever since the Lancers punched their ticket to the tournament.
However, the third-year coach who gave up being a partner in a Houston-based international law firm to pursue a collegiate coaching career also wants them to cherish the opportunity they have earned.
Longwood has a chance to be immortalized in history like those unexpected Cinderellas of the past, but falling short of that is not a failure that should stunt the confidence it has built throughout this historic campaign.
“There is an important balance for us to strike, which is, on the one hand, this is a significant moment, not only for these guys but for our university and our community back in (Farmville), Virginia,” Aldrich said. “We need to enjoy the moment. We can't let it slip by, but at the same time the moment can't be too big.
“… I point back to what is really a philosophical approach from our program, which is, it may be cliché, but "trust the process," — we just say it in a different way, "pour into the root" — and that's what we have to do.
“If our focus is there and if our focus is on executing, the highest form of competition is execution. That's physical, that's mental, that's playing with relentless effort. If we can get our mind there and away from the stage, then, in all honesty, win or lose, we will have done what we can do, and we can be extremely proud of that.”
