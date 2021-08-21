Alcoa faced a tough enough challenge having to replace Taharin Sudderth, Braxton Baumann and three-time Daily Times Defensive Player of the Year Grey Carroll along the defensive line.
Preseason injuries to senior Bubba Williams and junior Jude Greene made the task that much more difficult, but defensive coordinator Brian Nix never doubted the unit would be ready to play once it put its hands on the Goddard Field turf.
“As long as (defensive line coach) Richard Gamble is here, we’re going to have a great defensive line,” Nix told The Daily Times following Friday’s 41-13 win over Rhea County. “He doesn’t need to have the high-end players. We have some good players there, but they’re inexperienced players. None of those guys had taken a true varsity rep before tonight, and for us to play like we did tonight on the defensive line, that’s just a testament to Richard and his coaching.
“He does a great job of coaching kids to their level. If you’re player that moves a lot, he’s going to have movement involved. He’s going to cater to their skillset, and that’s what any good educator or coach does.”
The likes of junior Riley Long and sophomores Kaden Bogan and Bryce Hayes, as well as Class 3A All-State offensive lineman Lance Williams at times, proved capable of winning the line of scrimmage against the Class 5A Golden Eagles (0-1).
Rhea County’s success is predicated on their Wing T option offense, but the Tornadoes’ ability to get constant penetration into the backfield prevented the visitors from getting any offensive rhythm.
Alcoa (1-0) limited the Golden Eagles, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry last season, to 26 rushing yards on 15 carries (1.7 yards per carry) in the first half as it built a 41-6 lead. Rhea County finished with 126 yards on 26 carries — 60 of which came on a touchdown run by Hunter Crowe on the Golden Eagles’ final play.
“It sounds cliché, but any good program (prepares for losses like that),” Nix said. “That’s why we coach a lot of kids. We play JV games and we rep two groups at practice because you don’t have a program if one guy goes down and your sunk.
“It has to be the next guy up, and you adjust to what he can do. If Bubba Williams is out there, you call the defense a little different because he’s an impact player.”
An inexperienced defensive line was able to offload some of the pressure of slowing Rhea County to their teammates in the second and third levels. Nix cited junior linebacker Aaron Davis as the most impactful player and also applauded performances from senior safety Major Newman, sophomore defensive back Brennan Duggan and sophomore linebacker Juwelz Scales.
The elite talents that made Alcoa the most dominant defense in the state over the past two years may be gone, and some of the pieces that were expected to replace them may be absent, but the Tornadoes still appeared impressive in a convincing season-opening win over a quality opponent from a larger classification.
“If you want Alcoa to continue to be Alcoa, that helmet doesn’t mean anything,” Nix said. “You have to be the one to make the plays and do your job. That’s what it comes down to. While we don’t have as much depth as we’ve had, we have some competition up there because we have a lot of guys who are pretty similar in ability. If one guy is not getting it done, the next guy can come in there. That competition is really healthy.”
