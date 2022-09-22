Loudon ran the ball seven times on its 9-play, 67-yard touchdown drive to open the scoring in its homecoming game against Greenback on Friday night. The Redskins didn’t face a third down while wearing on the Cherokees’ undersized offensive line.
The opening drive was a sign of what was to come throughout the evening. Loudon leaned on its size advantage to defeat Greenback, 48-20.
“That’s something we saw on film,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “Their offensive line is big and physical, and they’ve got a couple of running backs that lower their shoulder and run really hard. That was one thing, us being smaller on the defensive line, we were working on this week, trying to fill our running lanes and get more guys in there to contain the run but Loudon did a good job.”
Loudon’s running game dominated the evening with the Redskins (4-2) totaling 221 yards on 31 rushes. That number was even more staggering in the first half when Loudon totaled 174 rushing yards on just 19 carries.
While Loudon’s running game was a constant force, a long pass proved to be the backbreaker for the Cherokees (2-4) on the road.
After falling behind, 20-0, Greenback used an 80-yard touchdown drive to pull within two scores. Loudon took over at midfield with 56 seconds left in the half. With Greenback receiving the opening kick of the second half, a stop would keep the Cherokees within striking distance.
Instead, Bronson Schivner — one of three quarterbacks Loudon played — found receiver Braeden Fray behind the Cherokee defense for a 34-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the half.
Greenback went three-and-out twice early in the second half while Loudon used a pair of big plays — a 49-yard rush and 59-yard pass — to enact a running clock in the third quarter.
“They did hit a few big plays on us that we’re going to have to work on that this week in practice— not giving up those type of plays,” Edmiston said.
Loudon’s size advantage didn’t just show up on offense. The Redskins’ run defense made Greenback completely one dimensional. The Cherokees totaled 30 rushing yards— in large part due to seven Loudon sacks.
In total, Greenback called just 15 running plays compared to 32 passing plays.
“Madden (McNeil) is more of a pocket passer,” Edmiston said. “We knew that that would be our best chance of moving the ball this week: to spread out their defense a little bit and let Madden distribute it to some of our athletes on the perimeter. That’s one of Madden’s strengths as a quarterback, multiple reads and four-wide sets and things like that. It was a combination of what Loudon does and what Madden does well as a quarterback also.”
McNeil was one of the bright spots for Greenback. The freshman quarterback went 13-of-23, throwing for three touchdowns while evading rushers throughout the night.
While McNeil’s performance appeared to be one of the few positives for Greenback, Edmiston was pleased by his team’s preparation and effort against the 3A rival.
“The goal is to get a win, especially against a rival, but I thought the kid were very focused this week,” Edmiston said. “We had a bad loss last week and the kids were focused in practice and worked really hard and I thought they showed up— mentally they were here to get a win— and I was proud of their attitude and effort. We just had a lot of big plays that went Loudon’s way. I thought the kids fought really hard. We came up short on the scoreboard but the kids’ hearts were there.”
The Cherokees return to action in Week 7 hosting Coalfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.