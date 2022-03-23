SEYMOUR — Before this past basketball season even began, Seymour coach Greg Hernandez had a heart-to-heart talk with Emma Watson.
Hernandez told Watson, the only senior on Seymour’s team, that he wasn’t worried about the future. Instead, he was focused on her day-to-day attitude, work habits and being a good teammate.
“I challenged her, and she responded,” Hernandez told The Daily Times. “She did all of the things that she needed to do to not only be a good teammate, but she improved her work habits, she improved her work ethic.”
Flash forward to Wednesday, and Hernandez watched from the side as Watson signed to continue her basketball career with Roane State Community College, an opportunity born from the results of that heart-to-heart conversation.
“I think it helped a lot,” Watson said. “Coach (Hernandez) really did help me through everything that I went through last year. It’s a big part of the reason that I am the player that I am today.”
Watson didn’t expect to be able to sign with a college basketball program. Up to her senior year, she hadn’t received any offers, or even interest, from college teams. Complicating matters was that she sat out with an injury her junior season, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on recruiting.
“So I thought it was already too late for that, but it wasn’t,” Watson said.
Roane State reached out to her in February, around the time Watson’s team was starting a deep postseason run that ended one game away from state in a sectional loss to Greeneville. She also talked to Maryville College and Bryan College, but ultimately opted to sign with the Lady Raiders.
“I’m excited because I didn’t think that it was going to happen,” Watson said. “So I’m really excited that I get to keep playing and that the sub-state game wasn’t my last game.”
As Watson paced the Lady Eagles down the stretch of a historic season, one in which they won their first district title since 2008 and first region title since 2009, her strong play began to stand out just as much as her strong attitude.
“I think Emma fits our style and culture very well,” Roane State women’s basketball coach David Harnish said. “Since I’ve been here for the last three years, we’ve kind of tried to develop it into a team that can full-court press and some tough kids who can shoot the three well and also put it on the floor and drive it. So I think she fits our style very well.”
Seymour dominated opponents with a stifling defense this past season, and Watson’s prowess on that side of the ball also helped her go from Seymour’s lone senior to college basketball signee.
“The way that we play defensively in regards to our activity and our man-to-man and our principles, I think it just prepares kids to go anywhere,” Hernandez said. “Because at the end of the day, if a freshman can come in with the ability to defend, that’s what’s going to get them on the court before them scoring.”
“It helps,” Harsnish added. “It’s something you can’t coach. It’s something that comes within your heart and your desire, and you can’t coach that. So if you can find kids that can bring that to your program, they’re a little bit easier. I can teach them some fundamental stuff, shooting and the techniques, but to teach that toughness and that competitiveness, you have to bring that to the table, and she certainly has that.
“So we’re lucky to get her.”
