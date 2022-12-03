It had been three years since Luke Cannon played organized football until Alcoa head coach Brian Nix recruited him in 2022.
Cannon, the younger brother of the Tornadoes’ standout running back Elijah Cannon, was more focused on basketball, where as a freshman, he was on an Alcoa team that made a run to the Class AA sectionals.
Nix’s decision to go after the speedy, athletic Cannon paid off Friday morning, when the wide receiver caught three touchdown passes as Alcoa beat East Nashville, 45-26, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga for its eighth consecutive Class 3A state championship — a TSSAA record.
“Coach Nix knew I was his brother, and he came up to me, asked me to play,” Cannon told The Daily Times. “I went out in the spring and I didn’t know if I liked it or not. I went and talked to him, and he said, ‘Just give it a try.’ So I gave it a try. He put his trust in me and I put my trust in him, and now we’re state champions.”
Alcoa quarterback Zach Lunsford, who threw three touchdowns, all to Cannon, en route to being named the BlueCross Bowl MVP, looked Cannon’s way to finish Alcoa’s first scoring drive. The Tornadoes punted on their opening possession, and after East Nashville scored to go ahead 6-0, Cannon’s 18-yard touchdown reception put Alcoa back in front.
Cannon caught the pass a few yards short of the end zone, made an athletic move to halt his momentum and stay in bounds, and then scampered into the pay dirt.
Cannon’s second score came at an equally important moment in the game. Alcoa’s defense broke through with a Brayden Cornett pick-six, but East Nashville counted with a quick score of its own to cut the Tornado lead to one point. A smart special teams play followed with a Jordan Harris explosive run set Alcoa up at the 11-yard line. Cannon ran a clean route and got wide-open in the end zone.
All he had to do was stop and catch Lunsford’s throw that hit him in the chest.
“Really it was just my teammates putting me in good positions,” Cannon said. “It wasn’t really me doing anything special or anything like that. Zach (Lunsford) made some good throws. That’s why I ended up with three touchdowns.”
The score to complete the trifecta came early in the fourth quarter, as Alcoa brought the final blow against East Nashville. The Eagles were forced to punt, and trailing by just five points at the time, they needed a quick stop. Cannon thought otherwise, and beat his defender on a post route. Lunsford’s throw hit him in the hands, a 44-yard score that Cannon said was his favorite of the day.
“I’d say the post,” Cannon said, “because I like deep balls.”
Cannon, in his first full football season since he was in the seventh grade, caught only three touchdown passes during the regular season. His hat trick in the championship game capped a spectacular five-game playoff run in which he caught seven passes for 164 yards and five touchdowns as Alcoa won its 21st overall state title.
“He’s been so big this year,” Nix said. “We thought he would be a pretty player, but he’s made some big catches all through these playoffs.”
