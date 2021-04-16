Luke Johnson excelled in every facet of the game against Knox West on Friday.
The Heritage-right handed pitcher tripled in the first and then belted a two-run home run in the third to give the Mountaineers a comfortable lead. He was even better on the mound, limiting to West to one run on six hits in seven innings to propel Heritage to a 5-1 triumph over the Rebels.
Austin Burger and Jaden Jones also recorded extra-base hits. The Mountaineers finished with 15 hits to improve to 11-8 this season.
(0) comments
