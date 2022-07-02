The tears streaming down Luke Johnson’s face had nothing to do with the pain.
The Heritage senior shortstop immediately knew he dislocated shoulder when he hit the ground, laying out for a ground ball in the second inning of the Mountaineers’ District 4-4A elimination game against Bearden on May 10.
He suffered the exact same injury a year earlier. For a brief moment, he wondered if he tore his labrum again, but the thought of another surgery was quickly erased by the realization his high school career had come to a premature end.
“It broke your heart,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “He wasn’t crying because he was hurt. He was crying because he wasn’t getting to finish.”
Heritage entered the district tournament on a five-game winning streak, including a run-rule victory over regular-season champion Farragut on April 27, and looked like a dark horse contender for a region tournament berth.
The Mountaineers opened the tournament with a victory over county rival William Blount. Farragut got its revenge the following day, but Heritage bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the first versus Bearden.
It was all for naught. Any chance of living to see another day walked off the diamond with Johnson.
“As a coach, it had me tore up,” Bennett said. “It definitely had the players tore up. We tried to get through it. We tried to talk them through it, but it was just like a fog came through the dugout when he got hurt.
“It just zapped our kids, but that just goes to show the impact he had on our team.”
Johnson was the Mountaineers’ unquestioned leader and every team in the area knew it, opting to pitch around him and force other members of the Heritage lineup to beat them. Most high school standouts might try and force something by chasing out of the zone and in turn getting themselves out, but Johnson never got frustrated.
The Middle Tennessee State signee still managed to amass a .471 batting average to go along with a .646 on-base percentage, seven doubles, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 31 runs en route to being named The Daily Times Baseball Player of the Year.
“I got pitched backwards a lot,” Johnson said. “I saw a lot of breaking balls and changeups early, so I would always sit fastball, and if I got something else, I would spit on it until I got two strikes. I know I’m a pretty good two-strike hitter, so I could afford to take those first two strikes if I didn’t get my pitch. Doing that worked a lot of walks.
“I had full faith that they would get me home, and they did quite a bit. Anytime I could get on, I knew it was going to help the team.”
Bennett stated Johnson knows his swing as well as any player he has ever coached, the product of being a devoted student of the game.
Johnson spends hours watching not just video of his own at-bats but also those of Major Leaguers. He will slow down their swings and find nuisances that he believes can make his better.
“Obviously if they’re in the Major Leagues, they’re doing something right,” Johnson said.
The constant analysis developed an extensive baseball IQ, which shines through most on the defensive side of the ball.
He was named District 4-4A Defensive Player of the Year this season.
Johnson’s favorite play is one former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter pulled off to turn a double play against the then-Cleveland Indians on July 7, 2014.
Cleveland attempted a hit-and-run with Jason Kipnis at first and Asdrubal Cabrera at the plate. Cabrera hit a pop up to third and Jeter raced to second, pretending to turn a double play. Kipnis failed to pick up the ball or his third-base coach, and he slid into second because of Jeter’s deke. Yankees third baseman Zelous Wheeler proceeded to double off Kipnis at first to end the inning.
Johnson attempted a similar play during a scrimmage against Alcoa in the preseason, using the fake to prevent a Tornado runner from going first to third on a ground ball through the right side. Bennett did not understand at first, but after Johnson explained, he could not argue with the thought process.
“His baseball IQ is an ‘A-plus-plus,’” Bennett said. “He could make that play that makes you say, ‘Wow.’
“Since Hunter Terry in 2014, we’ve had some really good shortstops, and obviously (Johnson) is one of the tops.”
Heritage has produced several Division I and Division II players in the last decade, and Johnson continued that lineage after being a four-year starter.
Johnson’s career may have come to an end earlier than he would have wanted, but that did nothing to tarnish a prolific senior season that cemented his legacy.
“He’s one of the most high decorated kids I’ve coached,” Bennett said. “I knew he was going to be good. Anything we had, if it was a fundamentals camp, he was there. The more baseball, the better he was. He just ate it up.”
