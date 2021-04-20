Luke Johnson belted a grand slam in the fourth to lift Heritage to a 11-1 victory over Loudon in five innings on Tuesday.
Johnson's moonshot to centerfield sparked an eight-run fourth inning for the Mountaineers (13-9). Riley Tipton followed Johnson's grand slam with a home run of his own to extend Heritage's lead to 8-1. The Mountaineers scored three more runs in the frame to evoke the run rule.
It was more than enough run support for Nolan Cunningham, who only allowed four hits in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.