Luke Johnson belted two home runs to propel Heritage to a 7-3 triumph over South-Doyle on the road on Tuesday.
His solo home run in the third gave the Mountaineers (16-11) a 1-0 lead. When Heritage fell behind 2-1, he smacked a RBI single in the fifth to even the score. Riley Tipton followed with a single to right field to score Tipton to help Heritage regain the lead.
Johnson then gave the Mountaineers some insurance in the seventh by crushing a three-run home run to extend the lead to 6-2.
Tipton earned the win on the mound. He pitched all seven inning, only allowing three runs on seven hits while recording six strikeouts.
