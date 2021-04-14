After MacKenzie Blevins collected Eden Frazier’s grounder and tossed the ball to William Blount first baseman Erin Simerly for the game’s final out, the junior pitcher calmly strolled toward the Lady Governors’ dugout. William Blount assistant coach Michael Kidd came out of the dugout to give her a fist bump. Lady Governors’ head coach Amanda Leatherwood told Blevins that she was proud of her.
Blevins pitched seven innings in a downpour on Wednesday night. She often had to wipe her eyes just to have a clear view of home plate. Still, she remained calm, holding Heritage’s talented lineup to three runs. Savannah Classon and Simerly made sure their pitcher’s performance didn’t go to waste, combining for five hits and five RBIs to propel the Lady Governors to a 6-3 win over Heritage.
“Mak has always been talented, but today she had the grit to go with it,” Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “That’s what makes a champion. A lot of kids are talented, but mentality and grit are innate — it’s hard to come by. … Today I thought she showed grit. I couldn’t have asked for a better performance from her.”
William Blount’s lineup made sure Blevins entered the circle with a lead. Josi Hutchins and Chloe Russell both singled to get on base. Classon then drove a double into the left-field gap to score Hutchins and Russell before Simerly ripped a one-out double to the right-field gap to drive in Classon, giving the Lady Governors (13-7, 7-2 District 4-AAA) a 3-0 lead.
“One of our team goals is to score first,” Leatherwood said. “I think it sets the tone for the game and this is a great Heritage team. If you can jump on them early, it’s huge. And we didn’t know what the rain was going to do. It was slow at first. Who knows when it picks up? Who knows when they are going to call the game? I think getting the lead early, particularly in these circumstances, was important.”
That lead came in handy after the Lady Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3) put Blevins in stressful situations in the first three innings. Kendall Correll clobbered a two-run home run over the center-field wall to slice the deficit to 3-2. Kylee Thomas began the bottom of the second with a leadoff double to right field. After William Blount scored two runs in the third to regain a three-run lead, Eden Frazier dispatched a 0-1 pitch into the left-field corner for a leadoff double in the bottom of the frame.
Blevins never panicked; instead, she found ways to maneuver out of trouble. In the second, Brecca Williams tried to bring home Thomas by laying down a bunt. William Blount catcher Rachel Carpenter tagged out Thomas before she could touch the plate. Blevins then struck out Correll to strand runners at second and third, keeping William Blount’s lead intact
In the third, Joslyn Barton squeezed a single past second base to score Frazier to cut William Blount’s lead to 5-3, but Blevins didn’t allow any more damage. She induced Kenna Hicks to pop up to right field. Barton tried to tag up second and sprint toward third, but right fielder Abby Barron delivered the perfect throw to Classon at third to complete the double play. Blevins then struck out Thomas to strand another runner in scoring position.
“We had chances to score with base runners on and didn’t get it done,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “There are no excuses. We just got to execute.”
The Lady Governors continued to give Blevins run support. Simerly smoked a line drive past the second baseman for a two-run double in the third to give William Blount a 5-2 lead. Maddie Turner singled in the fourth and later scored on a wild pitch to extend the cushion to 6-3.
Blevins didn’t give Heritage another chance to rally, only allowing two base runners in the final four innings.
“This whole season we have been picking each other up,” Abby Barron said. “If one of us has a bad at-bat, the next one rips it up the middle. We just pick each other up no matter what. … We are doing well. We picked each other up and we played our game. That’s what settled it.”
