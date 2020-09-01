After Ainsley Simms finished signing her letter of intent to Tennessee Tech in February, she offered a reminder to Madison Atchley.
Since she and Bevin Harrill were graduating from Maryville in the spring, it was going to be Atchley’s responsibility to lead the Maryville girls golf team in the fall. The two college-bound golfers expressed confidence Atchley could fulfill the new responsibility.
“They said to be more of an attitude kind of leader,” Atchley told the Daily Times. “I just try to help with everyone’s attitudes. … Even when we are not doing well, we try to have a really positive attitude. A lot of teams aren’t good at projecting a positive attitude. That’s what we try to do.”
After participating with Simms and Harrill at the Large Class State Golf Tournament last year, Atchley has transitioned to her new leadership role this fall, helping the Maryville girls earn a 15-3-1 record this season.
She was the first to admit she didn’t play her best golf during the Blount County Prep Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Green Meadow Course, as she fell to William Blount’s Anna Lewis. That didn’t stop her from supporting her teammates Kyla Shinskey and Parker Miller, who defeated Heritage’s Sarah Whitehead and William Blount’s Julia Kessler to win the first flight.
Miller’s victories gave Maryville a tournament-best 10.5 points, allowing the Lady Rebels to pose for photos with the tournament’s golden trophy for the seventh consecutive year. William Blount finished second with 8.5 points; Heritage was third with seven.
The William Blount boys, meanwhile, captured the first tournament title in school history after tallying 25.5 points. Alcoa finished second with 19.5; Maryville was third with 12 and Heritage earned nine.
“It was pressure to win since all the girls before have been able to play well in this (tournament),” Miller said. “It feels really nice to win.”
Atchley and Miller are close friends. That friendship has helped both golfers elevate their game. On Monday, Maryville coach Mike Driver took the two golfers to Green Meadow to play seven holes that had given them both past issues. It was a productive outing, as it gave Driver quality time with Atchley and Miller.
He cracked jokes with his two golfers; more importantly, he thought the excursion helped prepare them for Tuesday’s match play.
He’s excited about the postseason; he thinks both golfers have an opportunity to qualify for state.
“Both are quality people,” Driver said. “I am hoping we can get two really good rounds together instead of one having a great round and the other having a good round. That’s what it’s going to take for them to qualify to go to state like when we had three golfers go last year.
“It’s good to have healthy competition and stuff like that on our team. I think all of our girls really like each other and enjoy playing against each other.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT BOYS MAKE HISTORY
William Blount golf coach Michael Bradshaw thought he was finished celebrating the Governors’ first golf title. He was wrong.
As soon as he turned his back after addressing his team, senior golfer Eric Bryant dosed him with the remaining water from the team cooler.
Bradshaw didn’t mind the soaking; his golfers earned the moment. Nick Etherton, Tyler Graves, Zack Stout and Riley Forester each won their respective flights to help the Governors improve their season record to 15-3.
“I am super proud of the guys of the way they played today,” Bradshaw said. “They played about as well as you could hope for. They won five out of the six matches to get into the championships. They came out ready to play.”
