Greenback junior Madison Hood was named District 2-A Player of the Year on Saturday while four other Lady Cherokess received all-district honors.
Hailee Stevens, Makenzie Jones, Jennifer Jones and Katie Jones were selected for the all-district team after helping lead Greenback to the program's first ever district title.
Lauren Morton, Karli Hammontree and Brooklyn Jones also received honorable mention nods.
