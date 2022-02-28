After a 16-season run that included four state tournament appearances and a Class AAA state championship, Maryville High School boys basketball head coach Mark Eldridge is stepping down and assistant coach Wes Lambert is taking his place, the school announced Monday.
Eldridge, who took over the program ahead of the 2006-07 season, told The Daily Times that he had considered the idea of resigning in recent years and came to the conclusion less than two weeks after the Rebels’ season ended with a District 4-4A quarterfinal loss to William Blount on Feb. 17.
He will maintain his position as the driver’s education teacher at the school.
“I’ve thought about it over the last couple of years, to be honest,” Eldridge said. “As I’ve aged, the years get longer and the season is such a grind. I considered (resigning) three or four years ago to be honest. I stayed with it because coaching is just what I’ve always done but actually, it had been on my mind some. Just talking to some other coaches and people, I just decided at the end of the last week (to resign).
“I met with (Maryville Director of Schools) Dr. (Mike) Winstead and had a great conversation. I thought about it and talked with my wife and sons and then made the decision Saturday morning.”
Eldridge’s successor, Lambert, is a Maryville alum, having played for former Maryville coach Rodney Nelson and Eldridge between 2004 and 2008 and was a junior on the Rebels’ 2006-07 state title team before playing four seasons for his father, Randy Lambert at Maryville College.
After playing for the Scots, Lambert embarked on his own coaching career, first as a graduate assistant at Belmont University in Nashville, then as an assistant at Blackman High School. His first head coaching job was at Nolensville High School, where he served as the Middle Tennessee start up program’s first ever head coach from 2016 to 2019.
Under Lambert’s leadership, the Knights recorded two winning seasons and reached the Class AA sectionals twice. He was added to Eldridge’s staff for the 2019-20 season, helping the Rebels reach the Class AAA state tournament that same year.
“I have been blessed to have been a part of coach Eldridge’s teams as a player and a coach,” Lambert said. “Honestly, that has given me so much, as far as what my mentality is to approach the game, both as a player and a coach. Him giving me this opportunity to be his assistant was once in a lifetime. I told my wife that if I ever got the opportunity to go back to my alma mater, I would love to. Just so happened that coach (Eldridge) called me about three weeks after that. It’s been a dream come true.”
For Eldridge, having Lambert as an assistant played a factor in his decision to resign, citing that he felt Lambert was prepared for the next step in his coaching career.
“The biggest reason (that I decided to resign) is that coach Lambert is so ready to take over,” Eldridge said. “He moved back to town and has been my assistant for three years. He’s ready to be the next head coach. I’m so excited for him.”
While Lambert has his own visions in mind for the program, he plans to lean heavily on what has already been established by past coaches.
“The foundation is there,” Lambert said. “Even going back to coach Nelson. I was able to play for coach Nelson and for coach Eldridge, so taking things that both of them have done and both of them have been extremely successful and then adding in my spin to it. Hopefully we’ll continue to grow and continue to be competitive and do what Maryville does historically.”
