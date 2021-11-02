Markel Fortenberry praises Carson Jones for a lot of his success, crediting the high percentage of catchable balls thrown his way for the breakout campaign the senior wide receiver is currently enjoying.
It was not too long ago that Jones did not envision the connection between the two being this fruitful. In fact, the senior quarterback probably never thought he would complete a single pass to Fortenberry during their high school careers back when they were playing at Maryville Junior High School.
“When we were in eighth grade, he didn’t even see the field,” Jones told The Daily Times. “It’s been crazy to see his progression over the past few years. It’s been really fun to watch.”
Jones was far from the only person who did not see much in Fortenberry five years ago. It was well before he grew to be 6-foot-5, and he had only been playing football for a year — even as a freshman he was still learning the rules of the sport. There was nothing that indicated what was to come.
Then his sophomore season arrived.
“We began to see some change,” Maryville wide receivers coach Joe Robinette said. “He was behind Ashton Maples and AJ Davis, and all the attention was focused on them. He just kind of played his role, but we knew then that there were some special things about Markel and that he could do some things in the future that he wasn’t doing at the time because he was learning how to play football the way we do.”
The Liberty commit flashed his potential as a junior, hauling in 21 catches for 389 yards and six touchdowns, but it has all come together this season.
Fortenberry corralled four receptions for 80 yards and three touchdowns against Bradley Central to cap a regular season in which he racked up 462 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 catches. Those numbers will continue to add up as the Rebels enter the Class 6A playoffs, starting with a first-round meeting with Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“I feel like I’ve robbed somebody because I’ve gotten a front-row seat to Markel’s explosion onto the scene,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “I won’t take any credit for who he is because Markel deserves a lot of the credit for his work ethic and his mom and dad, Paul and Caroline Fortenberry, deserve a lot of credit for getting him to where he’s at.
“He’s having a fantastic year. Obviously, he had three touchdowns last week, but there have been a lot of games where I felt like he probably could have done that, he just hasn’t gotten to play much in the second half.”
The growth in Fortenberry from this season to last is immense.
Robinette points to an added aggression when the ball is in the air that has allowed him to come down with nearly every jump ball thrown his way. Hunt adds his improvement while blocking on the perimeter, citing two blocks against Bradley Central that sprang junior running back Noah Vaughn’s long touchdown runs.
It has contributed to Maryville being as dangerous and efficient as it was in 2019 when it won the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl championship.
“Really, when I was second-string behind Ashton and AJ, I was like, I have to really watch these guys because looking at the people that were coming up (the following year after they left), I knew I was going to be one of those go-to players,” Fortenberry said. “I just watched how they worked and the types of things they do off the field was something that helped me.”
“We’re a lot better at coaching when we have Markel Fortenberry’s split out at receiver,” Hunt added. “It makes your offense and team a whole lot better when you have a guy who can go score a touchdown on one play because the execution of having to drive 10, 15 plays at a time to go score sometimes is a lot less.”
Fortenberry will be an integral part of whatever Maryville is able to accomplish over the next several weeks, but his ceiling is so much higher than one final Gold Ball, and he is striving to soar past any expectation that was placed upon him when he first started playing.
“I say I’m good enough to potentially make it to the NFL, and that’s one of my main goals,” Fortenberry said. “In high school, my main goal was to get into college, and now, going into college I want to the same things but on a whole different level and not plateauing.”
It is an unattainable belief for many, but not as far-fetched for somebody who has come as far as Fortenberry has in such little time.
Nobody at Maryville is doubting him anymore, that is for sure.
“The potential is certainly there,” Robinette said. “The biggest divider for NFL ball is your frame and your speed, and I think he can check those. He may not be the fastest person in this league or the next, but he’s certainly at a capable speed and a size to put a lot more weight on if that’s what they want to do.
“Beyond that, it would be a combination of being in the right place at the right time, being well-represented by people along the way and being lucky. I’d say that was the same recipe for all those guys playing in the NFL, and all those guys are from somewhere, might as well be Maryville.”
