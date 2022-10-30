KNOXVILLE — For Tennessee, Sunday's 108-63 exhibition win over Carson-Newman provided a welcome deviation from routine.
“It was fun to get back out in the arena and play with uniforms and lights and fans, a lot of fans, actually,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “This was fun, much needed. We needed to play someone else so that we can be a little bit more strategic now moving out of this game with what we’re working on in practice.
“The players were excited about playing another opponent, but the staff was, too.”
Tennessee finished 41-for-80 shooting, including 12-for-28 on 3-pointers, against the Eagles and made 14 of its 20 free-throw attempts as it gears up to open its season in just over a week.
After leading by just three points at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Vols extended their advantage to 59-33 by halftime and poured it on from there. Senior Jordan Horston led with 17 points, followed by sophomore Sara Puckett with 15.
Tennessee was also paced by Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson, who was leading the SEC in scoring last season before she entered the transfer portal. She tallied 14 points against Carson-Newman.
“Honestly, I was really comfortable today,” Jackson said. “I’ve played in this league and I kind of know what to expect, even though this wasn’t an SEC game. I try to attack every game as it is. … It was just really exciting to be back out on the court.”
Suárez shines in return: Last season, Marta Suárez had to watch Tennessee play from the bench. She channeled that pent-up energy into success.
In her first action since suffering a lower leg injury during her freshman season, the redshirt sophomore contributed 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting. She was 1-for-2 from beyond the arc and made all three of her free-throw attempts.
“It’s great to be back, and it’s great to be back in such a great season with such high expectations,” Suarez said. “It’s a little intimidating, of course, coming out of an injury, but it’s been great.”
“Marta loves playing basketball,” Harper added. “She loves it, and so this is her favorite world, to get to play basketball. I thought she played really well. She played with great poise. She was efficient. I didn’t think she forced things. What I was asking the team to do defensively, I think she was listening and going out and trying to execute that as well.
“I was really pleased with how she played, and honestly, the poise was probably the biggest part of that.”
Freshmen ‘excited’ during first action: The exhibition marked the first on-court action for freshmen Justine Pissott and Edie Darby, and they made the most of the opportunity.
Pissott, a lengthy wing who was a McDonald’s All-American in high school, drained three of the six 3-pointers she attempted for nine points. Darby, a Greenfield native and sister of teammate Tess Darby, was 1-for-2 both on threes and at the free throw line, fishing with four points.
“For (the freshmen), they love playing. They’re so competitive,” Harper said. “Our freshmen, Edie and Justine, are just uber competitive. So them getting out there, getting an opportunity to knock down open shots, they were excited, and their teammates were excited for them.”
Up next: Tennessee will open its season with a challenge on the road.
The Lady Vols play at No. 14 Ohio State on Nov. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes finished 25-7 last season, advancing to the Sweet 16 before being eliminated by Texas.
“I think we have momentum at this point,” Harper said. “I think our players are excited about the opportunity in front of us, but also understand it’s got to be next-game mentality. You’ve really got to lock in and concentrate and focus on what you need to do each day because if you start thinking about where you can go and what you can do, you start skipping steps, and then you don’t get there.
“So for us, we’ve got to come out of this, we’ve got to watch film, break it down, get better. Get better, get better, get better, and then go up to Ohio State and be the best basketball team that we can be against them.”
