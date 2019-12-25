Plenty of players possess the athleticism and skill needed to make a difference on the soccer field.
What makes Reyna Coston different, Maryville coach Steve Feather said, is her ability to step up when the pressure is on.
“She has always been a player that enjoys the big stage,” Feather said. “You can have players that have Reyna’s skill level or are as good as Reyna. What makes her special is that she wants the ball when the game is on the line.”
A senior midfielder, Coston has played a pivotal role in Maryville’s success since she was a freshman. The Presbyterian College signee helped lead the team to the Class AAA state tournament three of the last four years. She is Maryville’s all-time leading scorer with 93 goals.
Coston can score with both feet and distribute the ball well while bringing a physical presence to the middle of the field. She performs when stakes are at their highest, and she’s willing to do just about anything for her team.
For those reasons, Coston is The Daily Times’ Player of the Year.
“I’m more of a calm player,” Coston said. “I feel like I’m a different person on the soccer field. Once I get out there, I know what I can do and how I can make a difference. I just have to make sure I do it.”
Coston led Maryville to the state semifinals with 30 goals and nine assists this season, earning her district and region Player of the Year honors. She scored at least once in all five of Maryville’s postseason wins.
Feather can attest to Coston’s transformation when it’s game time. He said Coston can be dancing around on the sidelines one minute. The second the whistle blows, though, she’s all business.
“She’s as goofy of a kid as I’ve ever coached,” Feather said. “Maybe that is why she is able to handle pressure so well. Her nonchalant goofy personality allows her to not take anything too seriously. …
“At the same time, she’s very serious about winning and willing to take on that role and do what you ask out of her.”
Coston said she initially hated soccer as kid. Her parents had her join the same team as her sister. A self-described “girly-girl type” at that age, Coston wanted to be a cheerleader instead.
That quickly changed in large part because Coston was instantly good at the sport. She had a knack for finding the back of the net, which triggered delight in her mom and dad.
“After I scored a goal, my parents were so happy, and I liked that,” Coston said. “I would always score the goals, and my sister would be the one picking flowers off the grass.”
Not wanting to let others down is a common thread that runs through Coston’s entire career. It drove her as a freshman for Maryville. A starting forward her first year, Coston scored 27 goals, including the game-winner in the Region 2 championship, while helping the team advance to the state final.
Maryville lost that game 1-0 to Clarksville. Coston said that loss stuck with her.
“I never wanted to let the seniors down,” Coston said. “I really wanted to score and make an impact because we made it that far, but I just couldn’t.”
Coston’s dedication to her team was never more apparent to Feather than over the summer, right before the squad was about to take off on a preseason run at Sandy Springs Park.
It was 6 a.m. Players were groggy and yawning. Standing next to a creek, Feather decided to lighten the mood.
“I told everyone we were going to do a ‘creek run’ to try and increase our speed and jumping ability,” Feather said. “I made up some crap story. It was just nonsense.”
Feather nonchalantly rattled off the benefits of trudging through knee-deep water to his players. He then turned to Coston, who was standing on the edge of the brook in a new pair of shoes.
“Reyna will now jump in to demonstrate,” Feather told them.
Coston didn’t hesitate. By the time Feather could process what was happening, she was already in the air.
“No!” Coston recalls Feather exclaiming.
It was too late. Gravity had already sealed Coston’s fate.
Feather was dumbstruck.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Feather said. “It just shows — first of all, her gullibility — but just how dedicated and how much faith she has in me. She was willing to do just about anything to lead and get the team back to state.”
It didn’t cross Coston’s mind to question Feather, even though the consequences for it that time involved having to run five miles in sopping wet sneakers.
That kind of commitment is perhaps how Coston managed to leave an indelible mark on Maryville.
“I have a lot of trust in him,” Coston said of Feather. “You don’t want to let him down, so you just do what he says. It has always worked out.”
