The Maryville football team entered the season with two All-State caliber running backs in Noah Vaughn and Gage LaDue and an offensive line it had more than enough trust in despite three first-time starters.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt took that knowledge and determined he wanted to try something in the summer.
The Rebels have operated almost entirely out of the shotgun over the last decade, but in a 45-7 victory over Heritage on Thursday, they sprinkled in some under-center plays.
“It’s just another element that we can add to our offense,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “Obviously, you can run the ball out of it, but you can also play action off of it and have a chance to get behind guys.”
Three of Maryville’s six touchdowns came on plays from under center. The first came on fourth-and-2 when senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer faked a handoff and rolled out to his left before dumping a pass to junior running back Gage LaDue, who scampered 34 yards to the end zone.
LaDue found pay dirt the other two times as well, punching in a 4-yard rushing touchdown and scoring on another play-action bootleg — both of which came in the second quarter.
“It’s something I didn’t expect to see, but I think it’s pretty cool,” LaDue said. “With an awesome quarterback like Matthew Clemmer and the offensive line that we have, I imagine good things are going to happen.”
Clemmer played an integral part in the decision to add the formation to the playbook.
He never took snaps from under center as William Blount’s starting signal called a year ago, but he took to it naturally when Maryville first started practicing it in June.
“Even when we would take knees (at William Blount), we would always do it out of the shotgun. It was something new, but it came kind of natural to me,” Clemmer said. “It’s something that we work on every day before practice, taking snaps under center, and I think it’s going to help us out.”
“Credit to Matthew for being coachable because we just threw that at him,” Hunt added. “It was funny in practice the first time we did it because it was like, ‘Oh, he’s a natural at that.’ He’s really good at getting under center, play faking it and getting out of it, and he throws it so well on the run.”
It is another wrinkle for one of the most efficient and dynamic offenses in the state over the years, and given its success versus the Mountaineers, it could pose a problem for opposing defenses throughout the season.
“It’s something that we’ll keep developing all year long and hopefully give defenses something else they have to look at,” Hunt said. “We don’t plan to stop it any time soon because I think we have guys who are really good at it.”
