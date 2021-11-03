Maryville has not forgotten how Dobyns-Bennett dominated its defense a year ago.
The Indians amassed 450 yards against the Rebels, including 241 on the ground, and if not for a near-perfect offensive performance that netted five touchdowns in six possessions, Maryville may have missed the Class 6A semifinals for the first time since 1999.
The Rebels face Dobyns-Bennett once again, this time in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium, and hope to make amends for a defensive performance that has stuck with them for nearly a year.
“Last year, that was definitely not the result we wanted (as a defense), especially the way they ran the ball on us this year and moved the ball down the field,” Maryville senior linebacker Zach Braden told The Daily Times. “We’re looking forward to playing them again Friday.”
Nothing about Maryville’s defensive performances throughout the regular season suggest Dobyns-Bennett (7-3) will be able to replicate its success from a year ago.
The Indians still attempt to punish opposing defenses with the run. They racked up 300 yards on the ground in their bludgeoning of William Blount on Oct. 15, but they struggle to score when they can not establish the run. I’Shawn Graves and Andrew Myers combined for 105 yards in their 14-10 win over Oak Ridge and Caleb Baker led the team with 41 yards in their 21-3 loss to Science Hill last week.
Maryville (10-0) has been one of the best run defenses in the state, limiting its 10 opponents to a combined 507 rushing yards and 2.0 yards per carry.
Bradley Central running back J’Alan Terry broke an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage to become the first back to rush for more than 75 yards against Maryville this season in last week’s Region 2-6A championship bout, but the Rebels held the Bears to 72 yards on their final 28 carries (2.8 yards per carry).
“(Dobyns-Bennett is) a really good hard-nosed, physical football team,” Braden said. “They like to get after you on the offensive line, the running backs and receivers are all really talented and the quarterback can throw the ball in any space, so we’re certainly going to have to get after it.”
Maryville tallied 333 total yards against Dobyns-Bennett a year ago and enters this meeting fresh off an offensive performance in which it posted six scoring drives, five of which lasted less than one minute, 30 seconds.
“They lost a really good class from last year, but they still run the same stuff on defense,” Maryville senior quarterback Carson Jones said. “I think we can find holes in the defense like we did last year and execute really well.”
It is the third consecutive postseason that Maryville and Dobyns-Bennett have faced each other, with the previous two meetings coming in the quarterfinals.
The Rebels, equipped with one of the best rosters in program history, crushed the Indians, 45-10, in 2019 en route to winning the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl. Their matchup a year ago further exposed weaknesses that ultimately led to a 49-7 loss to Oakland the following week — its largest margin of defeat since 1957.
Maryville looks more like it did in 2019 this season, and it hopes it can live up to that comparison as it begins its quest for the program’s 18th state championship.
“I’ve always said, especially with good teams, that the more you play them, the better off we are,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “Who knows what it is in store this year, but I think familiarity should help us.”
