The past several months have been a whirlwind for Matthew Clemmer.
The senior quarterback transferred to Maryville over the summer and was tasked with learning an offense that signal callers of the past have had years to master.
A few bumps in the road were to be expected, but Maryville coach Derek Hunt offered a piece of advice to Clemmer ahead of the Rebels’ 42-14 victory over Science Hill on Friday.
“One thing we talked about last week was for him to go out there and let it all hang out, have fun and don’t worry about making a mistake because it’s inevitable,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “We’re all going to make mistakes, but he just has to let it rip.”
It was seemingly the vote of approval Clemmer needed as he produced his best game to date versus the Hilltoppers, completing 23 of his 31 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
“When I’m not at my best is when I’m overthinking and trying to aim the ball instead of just throwing it,” Clemmer said. “To have him tell me to just go out there and let it fly, that really helped me with my confidence.”
“Offensively, we just hadn’t been that clean, but last week we talked about coming out and trying to play our best game,” Hunt added. “I thought we gave ourselves a plethora of opportunities to score early in the game and executed those. It just felt good to be balanced and have a lot of guys making plays.”
A standout performance where Clemmer complemented senior running back Noah Vaughn, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season versus Science Hill, resembled those of years past was comforting but building on that success against Cleveland at 7 p.m. Friday is paramount as fall break nears.
The Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2 Region 2-6A) have been hit or miss against opposing quarterbacks.
Two weeks ago, they allowed Farragut senior quarterback Luke Johnson to throw for 312 yards and four touchdowns while completing 86.4% of his passes. Two weeks earlier, they picked off Bradley Central junior quarterback Alex Walker twice and limited him to 92 yards.
“I just feel like every year they have so much talent on the perimeter,” Hunt said. “They have a lot of new faces, but it’s like they are clones of themselves year in and year out because they always wear the same numbers even though they are different kids. They’re so long and fast, and we’ll have to make sure we keep them from getting behind us in the secondary and also try to find ways to create explosive plays on offense because they are so talented on the back end.”
The first inkling of a midseason resurgence came during the second half of Maryville’s region bout with Bearden on Sept. 16. The Rebels entered the intermission with a 14-7 lead, leading to a halftime speech that centered around creating a turning point for the season.
Maryville closed out its win over Bearden and then played its most complete game of the season versus Science Hill. Cleveland provides the next opportunity to keep moving forward.
“Ever since that halftime speech, we’ve progressed,” Clemmer said. “We just have to keep going in that trajectory.”
