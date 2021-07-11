Laura Porch stood poolside at Springbrook Pool in Alcoa on Sunday in a tie-dye shirt, the back of which was covered in signatures — the result of a wager the Maryville-Alcoa Flying Dolphins swim coach made with her swimmers ahead of their performances in the Smoky Mountain Invitational.
“Everyone on our team performed phenomenally,” Porch told The Daily Times. “This right here on my back is all the people who dropped times. Every time they dropped a time they got to sign the shirt. As you can see, there’s a lot of them.”
The Maryville-Alcoa team had 46 swimmers on the boys and girls side compete in the 10 and under portion of the two-day invitational, which brought more than 25 teams from around East Tennessee for the 47th year.
By the end of the event Sunday afternoon, the Flying Dolphins had multiple swimmers with top 10 finishes, including five who made the medal stand with top-three finishes in their respective events.
Cortlyn Titsworth, Lucy Hone, Madelyn Rupp and Krislyn Kaeser earned second place in the girls 100-yard medley relay (1:21.36) and Cayia Titsworth placed second individually in the 25 butterfly (22.53).
While Porch was expecting strong performances, having finishers earn medals was an unexpected but welcome surprise.
“There were so many dropping times,” Porch said. “We had a couple of people that podiumed so they got awards, medals. Cortlyn just did fantastic today and Cayia, her little sister, was on point today.
“Just the fact that they made the podium is a surprise. We were kind of expecting big things from them because they always do really well in practice and in other meets, but the fact that they podiumed is really cool.”
The trio of Titsworth, Hone, Rupp and Kaeser also finished among the top 10 in the 100 freestyle relay, finishing in sixth place (1:11.87)
Cortlyn Titsworth placed fifth in the 25 breaststroke (21.65) and fifth in the 100 individual medley (1:34.93) while Eliza Saywell placed seventh in the girls 8-and under 100 individual medley (2:0.31).
Hone’s fifth place finish in the 25 butterfly (18.77) and Rupp’s 10th place completion in the 25 backstroke (20.66) were also among the top 10 individual finish highlights for Maryville-Alcoa.
For Porch, having the event taken away a year ago because of the pandemic might have served as one of the motivating factors for the Flying Dolphins’ strong showing, both in Saturday’s 11 and up events and Sunday.
“Our whole team did awesome,” Porch said. “Really, all the teams did. We were looking at the heat sheets after each event and just about every kid dropped times. I think being away for a year and having to come back put a fire in them.”
