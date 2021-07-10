The Smoky Mountain Invitational is always a highly-anticipated event for the Maryville-Alcoa Flying Dolphins.
This weekend, the summer club team for Blount County swimmers ages 6-18 is hosting the 47th annual invitational, which spans two days at Alcoa’s Springbrook Pool and is regarded as the largest outdoor swim meet in the country.
What makes this year’s Smoky Mountain Invitational all the more special is the fact it’s back after the pandemic resulted in its cancellation last summer. For MAFD swimmers such as 17-year-old Johanna Riser, they were grateful to be back competing amongst more than 1,200 swimmers Saturday.
“I think everyone was happy to be back,” Riser said. “It’s such a big event, so you have so much more energy, and I think that helps you drop times. … There’s a lot of hard work that goes into (making this meet happen).”
Swimmers 11 years and older competed Saturday and those 10 and under will compete Sunday to conclude the invitational.
The Flying Dolphins’ enthusiasm about the event was reflected in their times, with all 24 who competed Saturday setting personal bests in at least one event.
“They’ve been working really hard all season — we’ve been seeing their times drop all year, and it’s just continuing,” MAFD coach Laura Porch said. “Being able to have (this event) is a huge highlight for our swimmers.”
Four MAFD swimmers placed among the top 10 in individual events: Salena Riser (tied for eighth in the girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle in 31:14); Anna Lee (ninth in the girls 11-12 100 freestyle in 1:51.50); Johanna Riser (10th in the girls 15 and older 200 individual medley in 2:47.47 and 10th in the 50 breaststroke in 37:02); and Jada Phipps (10th in the girls 13-14 200 individual medley in 3:05.76).
The Flying Dolphins also placed eighth in the girls 11-12 individual medley relay in 2:47.17 as well as in the mixed 15 and older 200 freestyle relay (1:52.30). For the boys, the squad notched 10th place finishes in the 15 and older 200 medley relay (2:20.25) and in the 11-12 200 freestyle relay (3:10.98).
“It’s definitely a fun atmosphere — there are a lot of other swimmers from other teams here, and you get to know them,” Nevan Newman said. “(The cancelation of last year’s invitational) was a huge letdown. It’s great finally getting used to things being normal again.”
Porch said some coaches were initially worried this year would draw a smaller than average turnout after the cancelation of last summer’s event, but that was certainly not the case.
A light-hearted mood colored the meet, which is assigned a different theme every summer. This year’s was 70s-themed, so teams decorated their tents and dressed accordingly, with MAFD coaches wearing tie-dye shirts.
“We’re really, really glad we’re able to be back and be able to do this since we had COVID happen last year,” MAFD assistant coach Madison Davis said. “We have been very blessed.”
Another highlight from the event was that it was able to dodge any weather-related complications despite some threatening-looking rain clouds that arrived throughout the day. But those came and went without posing any delays.
Porch hopes that good fortune continues when the meet resumes Sunday with the younger swimmers getting their chance to compete in the one-of-a-kind event.
“Smoky tradition is having to postpone the meet because of thunder and lightning and it hasn’t happened yet,” Porch said. “Knock on wood!”
