It may have been the first day of the season, but Chris Hames wanted her team to treat it like something was on the line.
The third-year Maryville volleyball coach clapped her hands and pleaded for a greater sense of urgency after the Lady Rebels squandered a commanding second-set lead against Concord Christian on Monday.
Maryville responded with four of the final five points to secure a 25-17, 25-23 victory over Concord Christian. The Lady Rebels also swept Knoxville West, 25-17, 25-14, in a quad-match at Alcoa High School.
The Lady Tornadoes dropped their opening match to Concord Christian, 25-21, 25-21, and the finale to Knoxville West, 25-23, 25-20.
“We’re going to play games that we should win, so for us, we have to have that sense of urgency,” Hames told The Daily Times. “Regardless of who we are playing, we have to play our side. We got kind of sloppy at the end, but that’s kind of expected (this early in the season).”
Maryville (2-0) had little problem dispatching Knoxville West (1-1), which was a Region 2-AAA semifinalist a year ago. Maryville built as much as a 14-point lead in the first set and a 12-point advantage in the second.
The Lady Rebels led by as much as nine in their first set against the Lady Lions and never let them get closer than four afterwards but could not sustain their dominance in their final set of the night.
Maryville grabbed a 17-10 lead in the second set before Concord Christian (1-1) scored nine of the next 11 points to draw even.The two sides went back-and-forth over the next four points until a kill from junior outside hitter Kiernan Stamey gave the Lady Rebels the lead for good.
Maryville entered the season having to replace the attacking trio of Maggie Sanderson, Grace Akard and Kylie Hopkins as well as libero Delaney White — all of whom graduated — and were without senior setter Liv Gravatt for the season opener.
Gravatt is expected to return to the court as early as today when Maryville participates in a quad-match with Heritage, Concord Christian and Baylor starting at 4:30 p.m.
“We’re trying to figure out the pieces, but I was proud of them,” Hames said. “It’s hard (being without Liv), but she’s a senior, so we’re not going to have her next year. You just do the best you can and adjust. The girls took good swings. We got flat in that last game, but we had literally played back-to-back-to-back sets, so they’ll get there.”
Alcoa (0-2) had an opportunity to leave its home gym with two wins as well but could not piece together a winning rally in any of its four sets.
The Lady Tornadoes opened with two tightly contested sets against the Lady Lions in which neither team led by more than four points in the match. Alcoa held a 21-19 lead in the first before surrendering six straight points and were knotted up at 21 in the second before giving up four consecutive points.
Those close defeats caused an early lull versus Knoxville West as Alcoa allowed the first eight points and dug itself a 19-9 hole before rallying to take a 23-22 lead.
“I was nervous because it sucks to lose a close game, and I thought, ‘We’re about to lay down and let West beat us,’ but they didn’t do that,” Alcoa assistant coach Jamie Dulany said. “I feel like that shows more than just volleyball skills. That shows more about the girls and how much they love each other, trust each other and want to win.”
However, the Lady Tornadoes once again failed to close, surrendering three straight points to drop the set. Alcoa and West were tied at 19 in the second, but West scored six of the final points to seal the victory.
“I truly don’t feel disappointed,” Dulany said. “I’m walking out of here excited because I saw a lot of fight and grit from our girls. For the first matches of the season, that shows me a lot because when we get to tournament time and when we play bigger games, that’s going to help us win.”
