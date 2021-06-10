Growing up in Blount County, Ethan Edmiston has long been aware of the strong football culture at Greenback. It has translated into three state championship appearances in the last five years as well as a Class 1A title in 2017.
A Maryville High School alum, Edmiston will now have the opportunity to help build on that success as the Cherokees’ new head football coach.
“I’m from the area, so I’m very familiar with Greenback, and it’s just a really special place,” Edmiston said. “It’s definitely a football community. You can look at the last five years, and the football team has just been amazing — really successful — so it’s kind of a perfect situation for a coach.”
Edmiston, who was an assistant coach at Sweetwater, replaces Greg Ryan at the helm. Ryan left Greenback in May to become offensive coordinator at Knoxville Catholic.
It will be Edmiston’s third job as a head coach after holding that title at Union County from 2013-14 and Sweetwater from 2015-18.
Edmiston said he developed an interest in coaching football while playing safety for then-coach George Quarles at Maryville, where Edmiston graduated in 2003. Edmiston capped his high school career with a 15-0 season for the Rebels’ third consecutive state championship. After his senior year, he said he expressed his coaching ambitions to Quarles, who helped him score a role as student manager for the University of Tennessee’s football team.
Edmiston said Quarles as well as then-UT offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe were mentors to him.
“I took most of what I learned from those guys, and I just feel really fortunate to have been around them,” Edmiston said. “They’re just such great football minds.”
After spending two years as head coach at Union County, Edmiston took over at Sweetwater in 2015. He spent four years in that role, during which he led the Wildcats to three playoff appearances and two winning records, before resigning to be an assistant coach for the team instead — a position he held the last two seasons.
Edmiston said his decision to step back at Sweetwater came at a time when his family was growing, with his first child slated to be born in the middle of the football season.
“I stepped down to have more time with my family,” Edmiston said. “I really enjoyed my six years at Sweetwater — it’s a good school, good community and a good group of kids — but I’m really excited about being a part of the Greenback community and getting started here.”
Greenback went 5-5 in 2020, losing to Coalfield in the second round of the playoffs.
Edmiston said this year’s team has a good balance of senior experience and young talent. He also will enjoy having virtually the same coaching staff in place as under Ryan, which Edmiston hopes will provide enough continuity for a seamless transition.
“They know the kids and have all been coaches for four or even more years, so they’ve been a part of this great run they’ve had,” Edmiston said. “I just want to put these kids in the best situations to be successful, and having these assistant coaches who are really great guys and really great coaches who love Greenback football — that’s a big advantage for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.