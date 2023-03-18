ORLANDO, Florida — Joe Anderson stood on the Furman sideline and watched as Virginia senior point guard Kihei Clark launched an ill-advised pass down the court as he tried to drain the final seconds off the clock and preserve the Cavaliers’ slim two-point lead.
Furman junior forward Garrett Hien caught Clark’s heave at midcourt and found sophomore guard JP Pegues on the wing while Virginia’s defense scrambled.
Anderson, who was unable to play in the NCAA Tournament because of a back injury, watched as Pegues rose up and knocked down a 3-pointer that propelled the 13th-seeded Paladins to a 68-67 victory over No. 3-seed Virginia on Thursday inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
“It just happened so fast,” Anderson told The Daily Times. “I was just so happy for them. We go through so much in the offseason, and we just battled together. To see them succeed like that gave me so much joy.”
Furman suffered a 75-52 loss to No. 5-seed San Diego State on Saturday, but its victory over Virginia the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1974, one final achievement for a team that put the Paladins back on the map.
Furman won the regular Southern Conference title for the first time since 2017 after going 24-7 (15-3 SoCon) and then won three games in three days, the last of which being an 88-79 victory over Chattanooga, to end the program’s 43-year drought for both a conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth.
The celebration of those final two milestones was a year in the making as Furman suffered a heartbreaking overtime defeat in last season’s SoCon championship game with Chattanooga’s David Jean-Baptiste hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“With how last season ended, we just knew we were going to be back to that (SoCon) championship game, and we knew what was going to happen,” Anderson said. “From there, we just wanted to have fun and do us.”
Anderson averaged 1.6 points and 1.6 assists while playing 10.8 minutes per game this season before injuring his back.
Still, Maryville’s all-time leading scorer savored the entire ride, from his season-high 9 points against Belmont in Furman’s second game of the season to watching Pegues — a Hillsboro High School alum who would have faced off against Anderson in the Class AAA state quarterfinals in 2020 had it not been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — hitting the most iconic shot in program history.
And the best may still be on the horizon.
“(Furman coach Bob Richey) just said that there are programs that continue to grow and they get to certain milestones, and then they don’t get back to them,” Anderson said. “That’s our goal going into the offseason: just realizing where we have to go from here and how we’re going to come back next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.