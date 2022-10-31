KNOXVILLE — When Furman took the court against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 10, 2020, Lindsey Taylor wasn’t there.
The Maryville native and former Lady Rebels standout, who signed with Furman out of high school, had already moved on from the Paladins, taking her talents to Mossy Creek and Carson-Newman.
Two years later, Taylor, now a decorated veteran for the Eagles, did make an appearance at T-BA. She battled Tamari Key in the paint and pulled down rebounds as the Lady Vols hosted Taylor and Carson-Newman on Sunday in an exhibition contest.
Though Tennessee downed Carson-Newman, 108-63, Taylor made her presence felt on the court, tallying 10 points and snagging six boards. She led the Eagles in rebounding against a formidable Lady Vols frontcourt including the 6-foot-6 Key, and also finished first on the team in assists (4), all while playing in an arena synonymous with East Tennessee hoops.
“It was an awesome experience, being able to see all the fans,” Taylor said. “A lot of the students that go here I am friends with, so it was cool being able to play in front of them. A different experience for us because we aren’t used to playing those bigger teams.
“In the SAC, we usually match up pretty well. It was pretty difficult. It was good seeing how to adjust it to playing here, having that different environment.”
Taylor starred for Maryville from 2015-19, scoring 1,082 career points and earning three all-district nods. Her efforts were especially notable during the Lady Rebels’ 2018-19 season, when Maryville went 30-4 and advanced to sub-state.
Those accomplishments led Taylor to Furman, where she was a 2019-20 SoCon All-Freshman Team honoree after starting seven games, shooting 60% from the field and averaging nearly seven points and three rebounds per contest. She tallied 15 points against Richmond and grabbed six rebounds against Wofford.
After transferring to Carson-Newman the next season, she quickly made an impact for her third team in as many years, notching seven double-doubles en route to being named to the 2020-21 All-SAC First Team. As a junior, she only continued to establish her dominance in Division II, averaging 15.4 points-per-game, repeating on the conference’s First-Team and being tabbed as the SAC Tournament MVP.
Even against Tennessee, a team which heavily outmatched Carson-Newman, Taylor and her teammates showed Eagles coach Mike Mincey what he wanted to see.
“I liked how we had 10 players available, three were out,” Mincey said, “how they spaced the floor, peeling out to get the ball screens with either Lindsey (Taylor) or Ruth (Mbuga) or Kali (McMahan), figuring out a way to score without us having to get into a ton of sets.
“… Just happy with how we were able to function offensively without us always having to dictate what they do.”
For Taylor, an exhibition against the Lady Vols didn’t just mean a chance to impress Mincey or even compete in front of friends and family.
It was another reminder of where she is now and why she loves it.
“It’s been great so far,” Taylor said. “I get to play with a lot of girls that I played with in AAU, so that experience, just being able to come back to them and come back home to my family to see me. Coach (Mike) Mincey, I love him. It’s been such a difference going from Furman to Carson-Newman coaching wise and the way he handles things and how he runs the program. It’s just great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.