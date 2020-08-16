Maryville football's second game of the season has been canceled after concerns about the spread of COVID-19 prompted the Bearden football team to shut down for two weeks.
The Rebels were slated to play the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Bearden. Bearden’s opener against West was also called off.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt said the news caught him by surprise, although it wasn’t a major shock.
“We’re not the first game that’s been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, and we certainly won’t be the last,” Hunt said. “I think that’s going to kind of be the norm this year, unfortunately, and teams will have to do the best they can to manage.”
The Rebels and Bulldogs renewed a regular series last season after a three-year layoff. Maryville beat Bearden, 47-14, in last year's meeting inside Shields Stadium.
On the bright side, a Maryville-Bearden matchup isn’t out of the question. They happen to have the same bye week — Week 5 — meaning they could potentially reschedule their game for then.
Hunt said that has yet to be set in stone, but it's possible.
“I liked having our bye week then because it's kind of a middle-of-the-year point, but to get a 10th game under these circumstances this season, we’ll happily push it back and hope that we get to play,” Hunt said. “We want to play as many games as we can.”
Maryville — the defending Class 6A champion — is scheduled to kick off its season Friday night hosting William Blount. That’s where Hunt said his team’s focus currently lies.
“We’ve got a Week 1 game against William Blount coming up that we’re really excited about, so we’ll worry about what happens down the road when we get there,” Hunt said. “I certainly don’t know all the details about what (Bearden) is going through, but I don’t doubt for one second that they have legitimate reasons to cancel a game for the safety of kids and coaches.”
