On Oct. 12, 2019, Kylie Hopkins felt so much pain she couldn’t even stand.
The Maryville outside hitter was supposed to play in the Lady Rebels’ Region-2 semifinal match against Knoxville West that day. Instead, she suffered a ruptured appendix that morning. She underwent surgery later that night while her Maryville teammates suffered a season-ending loss to West. Hopkins was heartbroken.
“I was going to still play. My parents were like, ‘No, maybe we should go to the hospital,’” Hopkins told The Daily Times. “I was crying and in tears. I had a tough night. … It’s been on my mind all season. I just wanted to come back and win and finish what we started.”
So far, she and her teammates have done exactly that. Nearly a year after Hopkins ruptured her appendix, the Lady Rebels played West again in the regional semifinals. This time, there was no heartbreak, as Maryville rolled to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 triumph over West to clinch a berth in the sectional round. The Lady Rebels (28-4) will host Farragut (15-9) in the Region-2 championship today.
“It was a big team win tonight,” Hopkins said. “We just had to go out there from the beginning and play our game and focus on our skills and first pass. … I’m super proud of everyone. We are having so much fun. If we are having fun and just playing our game, we are a tough team to beat.”
That was evident Monday. West threatened to make the match interesting early in the first set. Once the Lady Rebels began delivering clean first-touch passes, they were able to run their system. That’s when they dominated the match. Sophomore setter Liv Gravatt did a little bit of everything, finishing with 25 assists, 10 digs, four aces and four kills. Hopkins supplied six kills, eight digs and two blocks. Freshman Amanda Mack finished with nine kills. Grace Akard contributed four kills and a block.
Junior Maggie Sanderson led the Lady Rebels with 10 kills on a .450 hitting percentage and four blocks.
“I think both teams from (Region 2-AAA) could make it to state, so winning that (regional semifinal) match was huge,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “I’m just excited with how they played. … (West) is a good team. We did a really good job of serving them out of what they were trying to run, keeping it away from their best hitter (Avery Jolley).
“We passed well, and that makes a huge difference for us because we have multiple weapons in the middle and on the right side. Maggie probably played her best match of the season, so that’s exciting for her. If we can get her going, we have two really good outsides and two really good middles. It makes us really tough to defend.”
At the beginning of the match, several Maryville serving errors enabled West to remain within striking distance. The Lady Rebels held a 15-13 lead midway through the first set. That was when they began playing clean volleyball. Sanderson received a pass from Gravatt and hammered the ball past West’s front line. Akard muscled a kill and then blocked a West attack to stretch Maryville’s lead to 19-13. Mack later finished the set with a kill that deflected off the hands of West’s blockers.
The Lady Rebels certainly didn’t experience a slow start during the second set. Gravatt opened with an ace. Sanderson slammed a West overpass to the court; Gravatt delivered two more aces and the Lady Rebels suddenly held a 6-0 advantage. West decided to call a timeout, but it did nothing to slow the Maryville surge.
The Lady Rebels trailed 4-3 after committing a double touch in the final set. Sanderson and Hopkins responded by producing kills on back-to-back sets, and the Lady Rebels never trailed the rest of the match. Sanderson sealed the match by launching a kill out of the reach of West’s libero. Gravatt immediately embraced Sanderson. Hopkins gave her a pat on the back.
The Lady Rebels are hoping to experience more celebrations after the region championship today.
“Last year was the first time winning district in 20 years,” Sanderson said. “A bunch of us are new on this team. We have two girls (Mack and Gravatt) from California on this team and a new coach. It’s great to know how far we are going within our first year.”
