KNOXVILLE — Maryville faced two opponents on the field Friday: Hardin Valley and the clock.
The Rebels had no problem with the Hawks, dominating their Region 2-6A foe, 61-3, but the clock was another matter. As coach Derek Hunt inserted backups and reserves in the second half, he tried to get them as many reps as possible amid a running clock Maryville earned by entering halftime with a massive 45-3 lead.
“(It’s) huge anytime you can get those young guys under the lights,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “We try to play as many as we can, but what’s tough is, when you get to a running clock, the game ends so fast.
“So it kind of stunk cause we would like to get everybody in, but we can only play so many when that clock’s running. We do the best we can.”
It’s common practice for Maryville’s second — and even third — stringers to get considerable work on Fridays as so many of its wins are blowouts. The Rebels have scored at least 40 points in all but one game this season; the lone outlier was Maryville’s 30-27 win over Alcoa, one of the rare times its starters didn’t leave the field.
Earlier this season, the Rebels even alternated quarterbacks nearly every play during garbage time as they tried to solidify the backup spot.
The double-edged sword appears when the Rebels score enough points early to earn the running clock, but then have less time to work all of the plays or players they wish in the shortened second half.
Though the running clock hampered Maryville in the final two quarters Friday, multiple backups still shined.
Sophomore Hutton Jones snagged an interception on Hardin Valley’s second possession of the third quarter, returning it 46 yards. On the Maryville drive that followed, backup tailbacks took center stage, as junior Jaydan McCord and senior Jacob Morris carried the ball down the field.
The drive ended when Morris rumbled in for a 1-yard rushing score and nearly Maryville’s entire team cheered.
For the game’s final score, junior Tezz Dozier intercepted a Hardin Valley pass and ran it back all the way for a 47-yard pick-six. Even the ensuing PAT highlighted a non-starter, as sophomore kicker Will Morgan booted through the kick.
Junior Noah Hunt also grabbed an interception for the Rebels before the night ended; all of Maryville’s three interceptions came in the second half.
Sophomore tailback Gage LaDue, playing behind standout junior Noah Vaughn, rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, though both of his scores came before the running clock was in play.
Though LaDue plays more than many backups on Maryville’s team — he’s second on the team with 45 carries — he represents the same idea as the others for Maryville’s coaching staff: once Vaughn, senior quarterback Carson Jones and other starters graduate, it will be up to them to fill those crucial spots and continue Maryville’s tradition of success.
“I’m wherever they need me,” LaDue said. “That’s my role. Whatever they need me to do and I’m going to do it.”
That sentiment is shared by many of Maryville’s young players who routinely get chances to shine on Friday nights, as so many of them did against Hardin Valley despite battling the running clock.
“It’s a great opportunity for the young kids,” Hunt said, “and I was excited to see them compete when they got out there.”
