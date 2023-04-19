Any plan William Blount had for sweeping its regular-season series with Maryville — and finding some much-needed momentum in the process — went out the window in the first inning.
Senior catcher Ethan Prats took a foul ball off the inside of his knee and had to come out of the game, and because the Governors start their other catcher — in this case, sophomore Cole Hendrickson — in the designated hitter slot, they were forced to remove starter Brooks Bird after one inning of work.
Senior Kendall Brewer was thrust into a tough situation in the second and surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk in the inning, paving the way for what would be a 10-0 run-rule victory for Maryville on Wednesday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“It’s tough because we’ve used him as a starter,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “He went down there (in the bullpen) and threw a few, and (the umpire) told me he could throw as many as he wanted to, but I know he didn’t get as loose as he would have liked.
“Kendall is a competitor, and he’ll never tell you that he isn’t ready or doesn’t want to pitch. He did fine. They hit a couple balls hard off of him, but we also had four or five fundamental plays that we didn’t make behind him. We have to clean that up, especially against good teams, moving forward to be successful.”
Maryville (16-6, 5-4 District 4-4A) tagged Brewer for five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk over 2 1/3 innings.
Freshman shortstop Kaine Baber and senior second baseman Brody McMurray reached base with one away in the second on a walk and a single, respectively, before senior center fielder Landon Dockery brought Baber home with a RBI single. Senior right fielder Will Heppner followed with a two-run triple to give the Rebels a 4-0 lead.
An error and a fielder’s choice in which William Blount first baseman Nate Ray attempted to get Baber at third instead of getting the sure out at first paved the way for Dockery to add another RBI single that also allowed senior left fielder Ty Elder to score when William Blount (12-10, 3-5) could not corral the throw to the cut-off man.
Dockery and Heppner added a bases-clearing triple and a RBI single, respectively, in the fifth to put the run rule into effect. Dockery finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored and Heppner went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one run.
Eight of Maryville’s 10 runs came with two outs.
“I feel for Justin because I’ve had that happen before,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said. “It was just a bad break that he was DH’ing his backup catcher for the pitcher, and there isn’t a whole lot you can do there. I’m proud of our guys for having good at-bats (in a situation where they had to face a new pitcher unexpectedly) and trying to do the things I’ve been asking them to do.”
Maryville provided more than enough support for senior left-hander Eli Hames, who tossed a two-hitter while striking out seven batters. Forty-six of his 70 pitches were for strikes, and most of his misses were just outside of the zone.
“Eli has been really good since his first outing of the year,” Sullivan said. “He’s had some tough luck in the district, but I’m so proud of him because he’s consistent and he’s a competitor. He just shows up and gone about his business like a professional, even when things haven’t gone his way.”
Maryville hopes it can parlay a pair of its wins over district foes Hardin Valley and William Blount this week into the form that it exhibited at the beginning of the season.
William Blount has lost five of its last eight and has been shut out in four of its last five district games, but it is attempting to do the same thing as the regular season winds down.
“Baseball is a funny game,” Sullivan said. “Sometimes you have five, six games in a week and guys get a little tired, they’re not seeing it as well or you just face a good pitcher. The guys have to have a growth mindset and show every day to work on things so that by the time we get to the tournament, we’re ready to go.”
