The Maryville baseball team suffered a setback against Knoxville Catholic at home Friday — the Rebels’ Senior Night — and were eager to put it behind them.
Fortunately for Maryville, it had the chance to do so right away in a cross-county rivalry game Saturday afternoon at Alcoa.
“We were pretty desperate — we really wanted this win,” Maryville junior Justin Millsaps said. “Especially against Alcoa. We always love to beat Alcoa. It was a great bounce back going into the district tournament.”
Maryville used strong hitting, clutch defense and a big five-run third inning to take control of the game en route to an 11-0 victory over the Tornadoes.
Riley Orr, Isaiah French and Brody McMurray all recorded two hits for the Rebels (21-8-1) while Josh Seiler earned the win on the mound, striking out seven in six innings.
“I basically said (before Saturday’s game) that we’ve got to show up and love one another enough to play hard for each other,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said. “We can’t have a letdown like last night — that was an aberration. …
“Last night, we struggled so mightily that it was good today to really come out and play well.”
Thai Love led Alcoa (22-9-1) at the plate, accounting for two of the Tornadoes’ six hits.
“I didn’t think they competed in the box today,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “I think they gave up a lot of at-bats. They got down and didn’t want to fight back for some reason.”
The Rebels never allowed Alcoa to string together enough momentum to get going, and their defense was in large part to credit for that. Their performance was highlighted by two double plays as well as a diving save by Maryville left fielder Ty Elder on a fly ball at the Tornadoes’ first at-bat in the bottom of the first, which set the tone early.
“You don’t make that play and they get things kind of rolling, you never know,” Sullivan said. “We always preach, ‘Win the first inning,’ and he made a great play there.”
Alcoa, on the other hand, struggled getting timely outs, evidenced by the two-out rally that led to Maryville’s five-run third. Seiler and Millsaps got things started when they drew a pair of back-to-back walks, and Orr drove them home when he blasted a line drive to center field that put Maryville on the board 2-0.
“We had two outs, nobody on — everything was going good,” Dunn said. “And then the wheels just fell off.”
The Tornadoes couldn’t stop the bleeding as a walk and hit by pitch loaded the bases. It was at that point Landon Dockery stepped up to the plate and hammered a fly ball to left field that initially was ruled a home run, but upon closer inspection, the umpires ruled the ball bounced through a hole in the fence, and Dockery was instead credited with a two-run double.
“They wanted to get the call right, and they went and checked it out and showed me (the hole),” Sullivan said. “I give them credit for not just standing here in the infield, but going out and looking at it.”
Despite the favorable ruling for the Tornadoes, they still appeared a bit out of sorts as an error on the Rebels’ next at-bat cost Alcoa another run.
After Alcoa pitcher Ryan Whitson finally got the Tornadoes out of the inning by striking out the final batter, Avery Worde tried to get them in gear on offense when he led off the bottom of the third with a single. But a double play by Maryville, turned by McMurray at third base, once again zapped Alcoa of that spark.
“We didn’t really give them any chances to get any motivation,” Millsaps said. “Everyone (on our team) loves each other, and we know we’re just going to keep fighting all the way through the inning.”
The Rebels added another three runs in the top of the fourth after McMurray led off with a single on a bunt, and Millsaps drove him home when he grounded out to the shortstop. Orr and French then strung together a pair of two-out singles before Orr scored on a steal of home, and Eli Hames stretched Maryville’s lead to 8-0 with an RBI single.
French recorded an RBI single in the top of the sixth before the Rebels added another pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Seiler drove in their 10th run with an RBI double before scoring on an Orr sacrifice fly.
“(Coach) was just proud that we were able to bounce back, especially for our seniors,” Millsaps said. “He loved that we could get a big win for them.”
